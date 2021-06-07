“We are not like you,” Vox deputies often repeat in the gallery of Congress. That “you” includes all the others, including the PP, whom Santiago Abascal’s party also puts into the bag of what its leaders call the “progressive consensus.” Its parliamentary spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, has even coined a slogan: “Now there is only Vox.” In the year and a half that has been in office, the extreme right has struggled to prove it.

What Vox calls the “progressive consensus” covers a very broad theme: violence against women and immigration policy, first of all, but also the protection of children and the environment, the treatment of animals, regional financing , the rights of the disabled, official secrets, pensions, cultural aid, UN recommendations, reparation for the victims of Francoism … Beneath the foam of polarization, some of these issues have raised broad consensus in Congress, until uniting in voting the PP with parties from the extreme left of the parliamentary arch such as EH Bildu or the CUP. In others, the popular have stopped taking refuge in abstention. In all of them, the only discordant voice has been that of Abascal’s party, with the occasional addition of a deputy from the regionalist right to the Mixed Group.

Contrary to the usual climate, on May 20, congratulations abounded among the congressional groups. The law for the protection of children was finally approved, promoted by the Government and greeted by the deputy of the PP María de la O Redondo: “Today is a great day. This law can mean a before and after ”. Redondo had been preceded by Vox parliamentarian Teresa López, who began her speech by evoking the biblical story of Herod, the infanticidal king, to conclude: “In this law there is no justice or goodness, there is hatred.” His were the only votes against.

The general satisfaction that May 20 was completed with the approval of a law that prevents the legal incapacity of people with disabilities. Another PP deputy, María Jesús Moro, appealed to her professional specialty to record: “Today more than ever I feel proud of being a civilian.” Before her, a Vox deputy – and one of the sharpest – had also spoken, Rocío de Meer, to launch her solitary darts against the reform. As it reflects the recommendations of a UN Convention, De Meer resorted to one of his favorite arguments to attack the rest: “You are slaves of globalism.”

That scene of Vox against everyone, including the traditional right and the anti-capitalist left, has been seen frequently since the beginning of the legislature. Faced with the unanimous support of the others, the extreme right was also the only one to vote against the law for the protection of victims of gender violence, the reform of civil registries, the request for a new autonomous financing system , of the reform of the Statute of Autonomy of La Rioja, of the transfer to Galicia of the AP-9 motorway, of the regulation of the legal regime of animals or compensation for the victims of babies stolen during the Franco regime. On the latter case, De Meer argued that it is “a dogma of faith that they want to impose on the Spanish.” Vox is also the only political formation that has voted against the extensions of the state of alarm, except the first.

In other cases, the coincidence has not been so wide, but the dissenting groups – especially the PP – have limited themselves to abstain, while Vox raised the flag of frontal rejection. This was the case with the law against climate change, a legislative proposal on equal treatment and non-discrimination, the regulation of the activity of lobbies in Congress, the reform of the law on official secrets, the repeal of the rule that allowed the dismissal of sick workers with repeated absences, the withdrawal of decorations from Franco’s torturers or urgent measures to support the culture sector in the middle of confinement. When this last issue was debated, in May of last year, the deputy of Vox Ángel López Maraver accused the cultural world of offering “infumable clunkers that try to impose their ideology” and thus closed the speech: “If you want culture, there you have the bullfighting”.

On some issues that have also generated a very broad consensus, Vox has not gone so far in its dissent, but it has denied its support and has prevented unanimity by opting for abstention. There, issues such as the minimum vital income – what they called “the pay” -, the regulation of telework, the new remuneration system for civil servants, the ratification of the international convention against violence and harassment at work, the prohibition of the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Mediterranean or the request for measures to protect the homeless. Nor did he support the revaluation of pensions, although in that he found company at the other end of the parliamentary arch: the CUP and the BNG.

The extreme right, which aspires to become an indispensable ally for the PP to recover the Government, had made its attitude clear from the first minute of the legislature. So, in February of last year, Vox was the only group that opposed creating a series of non-legislative commissions for matters such as the monitoring of the Toledo Pact, the rights of the child, the problems of additions or the development strategy. sustainable. With his always boastful air, Espinosa de los Monteros rebuked everyone else: “It is in his nature to create bodies, observatories, commissions and remunerated entities. You are the caste! ”.