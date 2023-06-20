Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:47



Vox denounced new “attacks” to its headquarters in the Region of Murcia. In this case, the one located in San Javier. Through its social networks, the party led by Santiago Abascal shared different images in which they can be seen painted in the shop windows of the headquarters.

On the face of Pilar Vílchez, head of the list in the municipality of Mar Menor during the last elections of 28-M, and the rest of the party members, it was possible to read “out pigs”. Another of the graffiti says that “this did not happen with ETA.”

Image of one of the graffiti that has appeared at the Vox headquarters in San Javier.



vox







The party assures that they will file “the corresponding complaint” and will repair “over and over again all the damages.”

Last April there was a similar episode at the Vox headquarters in Yecla, whose façade appeared painted with “gora ETA” and a pair of painted Nazi swastikas.