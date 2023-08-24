Vox is going to denounce “immediately” a poster of unknown authorship, released coinciding with the Bilbao festivities, in which an image of its leader, Santiago Abascal, appears with a red patch behind his head simulating a shot to the neck . “I hope and wish that the examining magistrate who takes on the matter will investigate and deduce the criminal responsibilities until the end,” said the party’s vice president of political action, Jorge, through his Twitter account (now renamed X). Buxadé. “They live in impunity. We must put an end to it ”, he added. On the poster you can see Abascal smiling in a black and white image, and behind his head there is a red stain that represents blood. The phrases that appear on the poster are all written in Spanish.

As explained The Iberosphere Gazette, Vox media, the poster corresponds to an unofficial call outside the program organized by the Bilbao City Council. The image, released in the context of the great week of festivities in the Biscayan capital, which this year is celebrated from August 19 to the 27, announces a series of free concerts that will take place this Thursday starting at 11:30 p.m. The acts are framed in a festival called Street map that organize popular collectives, but outside the official program, and without the support of the consistory.

The poster also features the names of different punk music bands that would perform in the streets of the Biscayan capital after the fireworks and is accompanied by expressions such as “positive attitude”, “vegan food” or “DIY” (do it yourself for its acronym in English, which means do it yourself, a motto of self-managed music bands). It is not signed by anyone and only the drawing of a rat appears as a symbol of the organization.

The Vox spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Pepa Millán, has denounced the image and has taken the opportunity to criticize the acting government. “Those who do this are today legitimized by the PSOE government,” said the spokeswoman, who also described the act as an attempt to intimidate and incite crime towards her party.