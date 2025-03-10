“We continue with the wave of Vox persecution, our accounts are clear and transparent.” With this roundness, the national spokesman of the party, José Antonio Fúster, has rejected this Monday Any indication of illegal financing investigating the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office after a complaint filed … For the PSOE.

Specifically, the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has opened some Vox investigation proceedings for alleged irregular financing following a complaint that the PSOE filed on December 19 before the State Attorney General’s Office. The complaint pointed to the alleged concealment of donations of up to 4.6 million euros for different roads.

For Vox, this complaint has no basis, since, as Fúster explained, these are income obtained by the sale of ‘merchandising‘They are authorized by the Law on Financing of Political Parties. And it has also reduced the figure, ensuring that in 2018 and 2019, the years investigated, revenues in this way around 800,000 euros and in no case reached 4.6 million denounced by the Socialists. «The PSOE does not even know how to read a balance», Fuster criticized.

Vox argues that all his accounts are audited and have been presented to the Court of Accounts, correcting the deficiencies he indicated. «The accounts are clear and transparent. In this case there is nothing, they are income from promotional activities, ”he insisted.

Those of Santiago Abascal consider that everything is due to a strategy of “persecution” to the party, a “hunting” and an “orchestrated campaign” to silence them; coming to point to the “Ferraz-Génova-Sol Triangle”, in allusion to the PSOE, the PP and the Presidency of the Community of Madrid of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

«We had merchandising, delivered and there were people who wanted to collaborate with the financing of the party. A thing as simple as that someone says is irregular ending, “Fuster insisted denouncing that” there are many interested in demonizing Vox “with” demonization and harassment “campaigns.