The 2,354 emigrants from the Canary Islands that the Community of Madrid is going to welcome in the coming weeks would be expelled on buses destined for other regions if it were up to Vox. This is what the spokesperson for the extreme right, Rocío Monasterio, said this Thursday in the Madrid Assembly. Her statement, inspired by the strategy of the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has caused a clash with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the regional president. Thus, and for a moment, the Chamber has focused on a specifically Madrid issue, since the migrants will be distributed between the capital’s Arteaga General Headquarters, in Carabanchel, and the Primo de Rivera barracks, in Alcalá de Henares. A mirage. Immediately, the debate has pivoted towards the amnesty that the PSOE is negotiating with the pro-independence parties to achieve the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president. I hope they all end up in jail, desired the popular spokesperson, Carlos Díaz-Pache.

“In Madrid the aid always reaches the same people,” Monasterio began his complaint. “When you look at the lists [de beneficiados de ayudas]what you see is Mohamed, Mohamed, Jamid, Mustafá… but instead, Paula, Juan José, Carolina, Natalia, David, zero [euros]”, He has continued. “This causes a brutal call effect,” she stated. “You recently [por Díaz Ayuso] He complained that illegal immigration caused insecurity in the streets. Welcome to our speech,” he added. And he concluded: “Let’s see what they are going to do with the 2,000 that they have brought us to Madrid. What I would have to do is like the mayor of New York, put money into chartering buses and taking them to the autonomies governed by the socialists, and let those who defend open borders solve it.”

Díaz Ayuso has listened to Monasterio without making a face. The 28-M elections have caused a mutation of the tectonic forces that until now invisibly marked the day-to-day life of the Assembly. The conservative leader, who was trapped by Vox votes for two terms, now enjoys an absolute majority that allows her to face the plenary sessions with her face open, without balances with which to satisfy her former partner. On the other hand, the disappearance of Podemos, which has become the party that has garnered the most votes in history without achieving representation, has allowed Más Madrid to occupy its space, filled this Thursday with allusions to the bombing of Gaza (“Long live Palestine free”, Mónica García has shouted) or criticism of the “obscene” benefits of the banks. An attempt to distinguish itself from the PSOE.

“Mixing illegal immigration with immigration is perverse. Mixing those born in Spain of immigrant parents with immigrants is also a problem,” Díaz Ayuso responded to Monasterio. “If they were born here, they are as Spanish as Santiago Abascal,” he said about the Vox leader to the spokesperson, after insinuating that his speech had xenophobic overtones. “The irregular situation of any of these people is not good for themselves, nor for other immigrants, nor for the rest,” he continued. “Therefore our concern is to know who they are, how they come, how they are, to know what phenomenon we are dealing with, what phenomenon we are responding to… above all, because if we are multiplying the mafia business, we are nothing more than deceiving each other.”

It has been a rare moment of debate focused on Madrid. Because it is now customary for the Assembly to be a simple sounding board for the national partisan struggle, instead of a forum in which regional policies are discussed. And of course, the negotiations for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez offer the PP a golden opportunity to mobilize its electorate. Not even the presentation of the 2024 Regional Budgets, normally an iconic moment for all regional Executives, who try to exploit each financial item propagandistically, has managed to overshadow the controversy over the amnesty law negotiated by the PSOE with ERC and Junts.

“What you want [al portavoz del PSOE, Juan Lobato] “It is circumventing any institutional control, confusing the interest of Spain with the interest of the president,” said Díaz Ayuso. “You are trying to stop political leaders from answering for their crimes before the courts. “You are attacking political pluralism,” he continued. And he has stressed: “Impunity is incompatible with prosperity and, especially, with employment.”

“They are going to tell us that the coup d’état was not bad, that the violence was not bad, that the police should not have defended the rule of law, and that those who threw paving stones, acid, those who literally set Catalonia on fire, must be forgiven because they did politics,” said the spokesman for the conservatives in the Chamber, Carlos Díaz Pache. “You have no limits,” he said. “If the plan is for the PSOE to always govern, regardless of who wins the elections, that has a name and it is called a dictatorship,” he continued. “We only have one hope left in the face of this ignominy, and that is that since you make the laws so badly, trying to amnesty them [a lo mejor] “They make a mistake and they put them all in jail.”

Furthermore, the Minister of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure of the Community of Madrid, Jorge Rodrigo, has criticized the PSOE’s “cession to ERC of Rodalies”, “the result of its immoral pacts with those who want to break up Spain”, in the face of the poor state and the lack of investment in the Madrid Cercanías.

Before all that happens, before polarization overwhelms everything, a man says goodbye. Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, former Minister of the Treasury and ideological lighthouse of the PP for a decade, walks through the corridors of the Chamber shaking hands and taking photos. He goes to work at Alicia Koplowitz’s company. Meanwhile, in the Assembly, the screams continue.

