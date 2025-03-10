Vox Cuenca decorated its headquarters before the 8M with beautiful Jennifer dressed as a nun: “Be careful to look at her, she will say that you are listed”

During the days prior to the celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Vox decorated the facade of its headquarters in Cuenca Capital, located on Cervantes street, with posters that showed several political leaders, but also the football player of the Spanish team, Jennifer Hermoso.

In one of the posters of the training led by Santiago Abascal, the image of the player who denounced the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was used for kissing her without her consent during the celebration of the World Title of the Women’s National Team; some facts for which the leader has been convicted of the National Court.

The photo shows Jennifer Hermoso dressed as a nun next to the phrase “Be careful to look at her, will say that you are listed.” Next to her also appear, dressed as religious, vice president Yolanda Díaz and former minister Irene Montero, to which they also put a motto: “She is above all good and bad.”

“We cannot afford a step back”: the feminist warning in Castilla-La Mancha

The showcase also includes criticism of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, by the law of the only one is yes, to the violet points, and the founder and the co -founder of Podemos, Íñigo Errejón and Juan Carlos Monedero, respectively, both splashed by accusations of sexual harassment.