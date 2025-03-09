Critics of Vox They have denounced A “autocratic drift” in training And they have accused their leader, Santiago Abascalof being a “machinery of chopping meat in networks”, at the same time denounced the “absolute contempt” by the dome of the party to the Vox re -foundation movement.

In the Manifesto, signed by the Pro re -foundation table, it is recalled that this Saturday two weeks are completed from the ‘Declaration of Barajas’, a document that was approved in a conclave on February 22 that brought together in Madrid around a hundred charges and vox releases Critics with the National Executive to claim a re -foundation of the organization.

As denounced, far from promoting a reflection after the approval of the aforementioned statement, critics are being subject to A “authentic lynching in social networks” and his claims have caused the “discourage Jorge Buxadé. “When the autocratic drift is denounced, the decisions taken outside the affiliates (…) are only obtained in return, insult and silence,” they have reproached.

Leader with “mud feet”

They have also emphasized that They are not “scormed” or “peperos” but Spaniards who have deposited their confidence in a project such as Vox and in which their current leaders “have taken advantage of people to make him the alleged business of a few.”

As for Abascal, they have described it as A leader with “mud feet” which has a group of “interests in its environment, a machinery of chopping meat in networks and various hands stirring fanaticism and the most primary instincts.”

Despite this, training critics have stated that They will continue “adding followers Throughout Spain “and have warned that they will continue in the” line undertaken. “