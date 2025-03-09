The municipal representative and partner of Exportavaz Juanma Badenas leaves the training after the internal guarantee committee expelled it



03/09/2025



Updated at 8:12 p.m.





Vox Councilor at the Valencia City Council Cecilia Herrero He has disseminated in his X account that he has requested low as militant Of his party, a few days after his partner, Juanma Badenas, former second deputy mayor, was set out from the formation and in enabled.

With this decision, the crisis of Abascal in the Municipal Corporation of the capital of the Valencian Community.

About the reasons that have moved him, Herrero has only announced that he will explain them on Monday at a press conference, without giving more details. Regarding his Vox decline, he has specified that he presented it at 1:09 p.m. on Thursday.

His departure from the party is processed after the VOX guarantees committee agreed last Monday to suspend the rights of affiliate and disable him to perform any representation of the training until the resolution of the Disciplinary file Open to investigate the adjudication of active Valencia contracts.









The mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá (PP), was already forced to reorganize last Tuesday his team of government having to leave the powers of Badenas in the hands of the councilors of Vox and the holdings of mayor to the PP.