Vox councilor Cecilia Herrero is discharged from the party and complicates governance to the PP in Valencia

The crisis in the Valencia City Council caused by Vox’s internal conflicts does not cease. Vox councilor Cecilia Herrero, partner of the former deputy mayor of the Consistory and Municipal Spokesman for the Formation, Juanma Badenas, is discharged in the party and leaves the Government team of Maria José Catalá in a minority.

Herrero has communicated for X -Twitter- that last Thursday, March 6, he requested his voluntary decline of the Vox militancy, just one day after Badenas offered a press conference to defend himself from the accusations for which he has opened a file. The municipal group got disconnected from its exportevoz, which has been separated from all its positions.

The mayor has placed a press conference that will be held this Monday to learn about the reasons for her decision, but she has not advanced if, as Badenas, she will maintain her councilor’s minutes. There are already two Discolos mayor, which leave the PP and Vox government without sufficient support in the Consistory.

Herrero has made this announcement after the Vox guarantees committee agreed last Monday to suspend the affiliate rights and disable him to perform any representation of the training until the resolution of the open disciplinary file to investigate the award of some active Valencia contracts.

The councilor section by Vox in the City of Valencia is entrenched and complicates the governance of the PP of Català

The mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá (PP), reorganized her government team last Tuesday leaving Badenas’ powers in the hands of the Vox mayor and the mayor’s holdings to the PP.