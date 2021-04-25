The propaganda techniques that Vox is using in the campaign for the regional elections in Madrid have already been tried out by the Nazis in Europe. Both the poster in which the ultra party criticizes the cost that Madrid pays for immigrant children and adolescents without guardianship and the insults that dehumanize the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, with qualifications as rat or chepudo they are the same formulas that the National Socialist German Workers’ Party used to obtain the support of millions of Germans in the persecution and annihilation of the sick and Jews.

The poster in which Vox condemns that each ore (an acronym for unaccompanied foreign minors, which the ultra-rightist formation uses disparagingly) costs the Community of Madrid 4,700 euros, an amount much higher than the 426 euros that a grandmother receives from “pension ”, Has a clear objective: to expel these children and adolescents from Spain, as reiterated by its candidate, Rocío Monasterio. The message, which Vox has captured in an advertisement placed in the Cercanías de Madrid, is, in the first place, a cheat. The Prosecutor’s Office, for its part, has opened an investigation for an alleged hate crime.

Vox electoral poster, in a Cercanías station in Madrid. ANDREA COMAS

The Community of Madrid, by law, guards all minors who require “protection measures”, regardless of their “nationality or social status”. Until March 31, according to data from the Ministry of Social Policies and Family, the region protected a total of 3,709 minors. Of these, 2,637 are Spanish (71.1%) and the rest, 1,072, foreigners (28.9%). Among immigrant children and adolescents, 269 are minors who have arrived in Spain without the guardianship of an adult (7.2% of the total). Where does the figure of 4,700 euros from Vox come from? From the 2020 budget of the Community of Madrid to take care of protected minors, a total of 96.1 million euros was allocated to pay for 1,903 places in reception centers – other minors are cared for by families -, which results in a price monthly average per square of 4,208 euros. In any case, the budget is received by the organizations or companies in charge of ensuring the care of children and adolescents.

But the debate is not whether the figure is true or not, but whether it is legitimate to discuss in a democracy the cost of caring for a person in distress instead of reflecting on the public purse. how to manage resources to improve your care. The Nazi regime has already tried this propaganda strategy to condemn spending for the care of people with disabilities or inherited diseases.

On July 14, 1933, the German Government passed the Law for the Prevention of Offspring with Hereditary Diseases, which required the sterilization of people suffering from genetic diseases, among which the Nazi regime included mental disorders, learning disabilities, physical deformities or even alcoholism. Although it is not possible to know the exact number of patients who suffered the Nazi yoke, it is estimated that some 300,000 people were murdered and another 400,000 sterilized, according to the research reflected in The first into the dark: the nazi persecution of the disabled (First in the Dark: Nazi Persecution of the Disabled, Ubiquity Press, 2019).

To support this rhetoric of violence against sick people or people with special needs, the Nazi propaganda machine articulated a speech that tried to convince German citizens of the high cost assumed by the State for maintaining “parasites”, alluding to the mentally and physically disabled. as Michael Burleigh points out in Death and liberation: euthanasia in Germany 1900-1945 (Cambridge University Press, 1994). This propaganda, according to Burleigh, had some success, as secret police reports reveal that “the people were far from unanimously condemning these eugenic policies.” These are some of the posters that they spread:

Vox’s system of condemning public spending on caring for unaccompanied foreign minors is therefore not new: it is the same propaganda technique that was used to justify a war of annihilation against those it perceived as genetically inferior.

But it is not the only evocation of Nazism. The candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, denounced last Friday that they no longer call him red shit to reproach him if not chepudo Y rat. Indeed, that same day, the deputy of Vox Macarena Olona published on Twitter the message “COLETAS RATA”, alluding to Iglesias. His followers in this social network converted both this insult and that of chepudo on trending topics, an algorithm that highlights the most used terms on Twitter at any given time. They are the same qualifiers with which the Nazis insulted the Jews, whom they represented, among other pejorative caricatures, with the body of a rodent, sparse beard and aquiline nose. They murdered six million.