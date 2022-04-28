Santiago Abascal, president of Vox, and Macarena Olona, ​​parliamentary spokesperson and now a candidate for the Junta de Andalucía for training, this Thursday in Congress. Claudio Alvarez (THE COUNTRY)

There has been no surprise. This Wednesday the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, appointed the general secretary of his parliamentary group in Congress, Macarena Olona (Alicante, 42 years old), as a candidate for the presidency of the Junta de Andalucía in the regional elections that will be held on 19th of June. “You ask me about Macarena Olona and every time I see her more like a president,” she told reporters. This Thursday, the formation has communicated that the national deputy for Granada will lead the lists, as ratified at the meeting of the National Executive Committee (CEN) of Vox. In the Andalusian ones, she will also attend the province of Granada, according to the newspaper Ideal.

Olona is a state attorney. In Parliament, she has been the scourge of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, during this legislature, with harsh interventions and personal disqualifications. Her current partner, with whom she has a son, is an officer of the Civil Guard Information Service. She is one of the few Vox leaders who does not belong to the founding nucleus of the party, which signed her through the LinkedIn social network.

In the previous Andalusian regional elections, held in December 2018, Vox once again presented Judge Francisco Serrano as a candidate, later investigated by a court for an alleged crime of subsidy fraud or fraud in relation to a state loan of 2.5 million euros to start up a factory for pellets in Huelva, which never came to work. Serrano resigned as regional leader of the formation in July 2020, but he did not abandon his deputy act and went to the group of non-attached.

In 2018, the formation obtained 10.96% of the votes, which made it the fifth most voted in Andalusia, and for the first time it won seats: 12, two per province in Seville, Malaga, Cadiz and Almeria, and one for each of the remaining four constituencies.