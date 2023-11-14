The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has filed a complaint in the Supreme Court against the acting president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, for the alleged crimes of bribery, cover-up or collaboration with terrorism, usurpation of functions of the Judiciary and negotiations prohibited to public officials.

The complaint also extends to their respective parties, PSOE and Junts, which they have described as “coup organizations.” In its writing, Vox requests, as a precautionary measure, that the Supreme Court immediately suspend the investiture session scheduled for tomorrow and communicate it to the Cortes and the King. Asked if he believes that the Supreme Court will suspend the investiture, Abascal has paraphrased the statements of the conservative associations of the judiciary, which have described the PSOE agreement with the independentists as “the beginning of the end of democracy”, “abolition of the rule of law” or “attack on the division of powers” ​​and has been convinced that, if the judges are consistent with what they have said, “they will use all the legal tools in their hand to stop this assault.”

Abascal has arrived at the Supreme Court accompanied by the senior staff of his party, staging a closing of ranks to which some faces who have recently fallen from grace have joined, such as the former secretary general Javier Ortega Smith, in the background since he was dismissed from office ago. one year. Several dozen supporters who had attended the call launched by networks were also waiting for him in front of the headquarters of the high court. “Tomorrow a tragic period in the history of Spain begins, if we do not avoid it,” Abascal assured at the doors of the Supreme Court. The leader of Vox has sent a message to the judges who have to study his request to suspend the plenary session this Wednesday. “We think that this coup can be stopped in the courts and the Senate. And we hope that all those who have responsibilities fulfill those responsibilities,” he stated, paraphrasing Aznar’s lapidary sentence (“he who can do, let him do”).

The complaint filed by Vox attributes four crimes to Sánchez and Puigdemont, and their respective parties. It leaves out treason, because the Constitution establishes that to accuse the President of the Government of this or any crime against the security of the State in the exercise of his functions, a quarter of the members of Congress need to raise it, and must be approved by the absolute majority of the House. The document presented in the Supreme Court accuses the acting president of executing “acts openly contrary to the duties inherent to his office.” “Such acts involve agreeing wills with those who have committed or are being prosecuted for the most serious crimes against the constitutional and legal order,” states the complaint, which states that Sánchez “has committed as President of the Government of Spain to the dismemberment of the unity national of Spain (referendum or consultation also contrary to the Constitution on a non-existent right to self-determination, denied by permanent and continuous constitutional doctrine that, because it is known, does not require a citation), to the collapse of the separation of powers, to the destruction of the equality of the Spaniards” and the democratic system.

The document presented before the Criminal Chamber attaches the text of the amnesty law proposal registered this Monday by the PSOE and which, according to Vox, “constitutes the most serious attack on the Judiciary in the democratic history of Spain and Europe. communities.” The complaint includes a story of what was processes, the Supreme Court ruling of October 2019 and some of the other judicial derivatives opened in the National Court or Catalan courts. The text focuses especially on the case of the Democratic Tsunami, where Judge Manuel García-Castellón has identified Puigdemont and the general secretary of ERC, Marta Rovira, as being investigated for a crime of terrorism. “The mere indication of knowing about the acts would be enough to adopt measures and even more so the confirmation of sharing and collaborating in achieving the purpose of the terrorist acts, which implies the intense involvement in these terrorist acts of the separatist leaders with whom they agree. the PSOE would be enough to provoke actions from the courts of justice to prevent these pacts from having any effectiveness,” the complaint states.

Vox demands that the Supreme Court immediately suspend the investiture session scheduled for this Wednesday. The request is formulated as a very precautionary measure, which does not require giving a hearing to the parties. Legal sources point out that it is not common for measures of this type to be requested in the criminal sphere, which also affect the legislative power. There is no established procedure, but the Supreme Court does not rule out giving a response before the time scheduled for the start of the Congress session, this Wednesday at 12.

This petition is similar, although not identical, to the one presented by several individuals before first instance courts in different cities in Spain, which have been requested to provisionally suspend the processing of the law by the Congressional Committee. No judge has yet gone into assessing this possibility, but the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office has ruled on it in a case opened by a court in the capital. The request to suspend a parliamentary act, according to the public ministry, is the “exclusive” jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court.

