José Gosalbez He will be the new Vox spokesman at the Valencia City Council. The National Directorate of the Party has decided that the until now Deputy Substitute Substitute in office to Juanma Badenas, separated by alleged irregularities in a public contract. In fact, it has also assumed its functions in the area of ​​employment and training.

However, although the group has submitted in the General Secretariat of Plenary the application to make that change, they have not yet delivered the necessary document with the signing of the majority – not the unanimity – of its councilors, as confirmed by the spokesman for the local government and the PP, Juan Carlos Caballero.

The three Vox councilors They work “normally” and the municipal group “remains a member” of the Executive that they share with the popular ones. «Our will is to continue working and giving stability to fulfill the commitments acquired with the Valencians. We continue working with the Mayor’s team to manage any situation. Absolute collaboration», He assured the training in a statement.

Meanwhile, internal research to Badenas, who hoped to have settled this week, "is still ongoing." Until this disciplinary file is not resolved and the precautionary suspension is maintained, the former second deputy mayor "It does not represent" the formation of Santiago Abascal, so "any manifestation or action that is carried out is not assumed by Vox or has effects on behalf" of the party.









Last Tuesday, Mayor María José Catalá expelled him from her government – this Friday has no longer participated in the weekly meeting – and withdrew all her powers to distribute them among the rest of Vox councilors, who lost along the way the only possession of mayor she had.

«The next plenary is the March 25. Before March 25 this will be resolved. I trust and I hope it is, of course, ”said José Gosalbez on Friday. Meanwhile, “tranquility,” he added.

The meetings of the munícipes with the national direction have intensified, but Juanma Badenas, for the moment, keeps silent about their situation. On Wednesday, at a press conference without questions, He threatened to keep the councilor’s minutes. “I will continue to defend the values ​​and principles for which the Valencians chose me to be here,” he just said, after a long intervention in which he rejected any mistress, he loaded against the PP – which continually emphasizes that governance is guaranteed – and was erected as a victim of a “gross bungling assembly.”

As ABC has been informing, its hypothetical step to the group of Not assigned It would lose the thirteen ediles of the PP and the four of VOX their current absolute majority, since the same councilors would add – saying – that Compromís and PSPV. In case Badenas opted for abstention in a vote, since it would be unlikely to vote on the same line as the left, the mayor could unpack with her “quality vote”, as stipulated in the regulation.

The looks are also made the decision that the mayor of Vox can also make Cecilia HerreroCouple of the mayor, who has not experienced changes in their powers after the remodeling of the local government. In the PP they ensure that they do not know the intentions of both.