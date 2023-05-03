Vox raises its voice against Gustavo Petro and his first official visit to Spain. Those of Santiago Abascal have planted the Colombian president in the act that this morning and instead they have greeted the demonstrators concentrated in a protest against the arrival of the Colombian president in the Plaza de las Cortes.

The ultra formation, which was also critical of Sánchez’s visit to Petro last August, already rejected the visit of the Colombian president days ago and announced that he would not attend the act in the Lower House. “Vox is not going to participate in any institutional act of welcoming those who are an obstacle to freedom and the development of human rights in the brother countries of Ibero-America,” the parliamentary spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, advanced last week.

In addition, the Vox deputies have signed a letter sent by the party’s think tank in the last few hours. The organization, through the Madrid Forum, exposes the drift of the Executive chaired by Petro in just a few months, “extremely harmful” for his country and the environment, framed in the interests of left-wing platforms and populist cuts such as the Puebla Group and the São Paulo Forum.

“Madam President, Petro wants Spain to serve as a bridge to the rest of Europe to impose its false narratives, which would only benefit Ibero-American tyrannies and drug trafficking mafias, to the detriment of the security and stability of the entire Iberosphere,” details the statement. missive.

The letter from those of Abascal is aimed at denouncing the political foundations of the Colombian leader, like Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia or Cuba, in many cases warned by the UN for their contempt for human rights. “Regarding his international policy, the priority has been to intercede and legitimize the Venezuelan tyranny, request the lifting of sanctions against the Maduro regime and destabilize the democratic institutions of Peru through gross interference,” the letter continues.