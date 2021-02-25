The municipal spokesman for Vox, Gonzalo Abad, filed a civil suit yesterday to avoid his expulsion from the party and that this decision deprives him of his position as the highest representative of his group in the City Council. Santiago Abascal’s party registered the decision of its internal organs on Monday, due to loss of confidence, and Abad ceased to be under his discipline permanently. Municipal sources indicated that it is the missing paper to confirm the rupture of Vox in the City Council, which would mean that Abad becomes a non-assigned mayor. Also that the one who has been his partner in the ranks for twenty months, Pilar García, inaugurates the Mixed Group as spokesperson.

“They have resolved my expulsion after the initiation of a disciplinary proceedings that I consider unfair, not in accordance with the law and an attack on my personal dignity,” argues Gonzalo Abad in the letter registered yesterday at the City Hall. After underlining his “pain” for a decision “that comes from the party for which I have fought so hard and which I continue to defend”, he communicates the filing of the lawsuit, in which he asks the court for the precautionary suspension of the expulsion agreement.

All this, at the gates of the Municipal Plenary today, in which it is planned to address the dissolution proposal of the municipal group of Vox. That would mean that Abad joins as a mayor not attached to the six councilors expelled from the PSOE for agreeing with the PP to form a government, including the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón. Also a drastic reduction in salary of more than 59,000 euros that Abad now charges.