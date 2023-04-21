The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, is photographed with supporters at a pre-election rally in Oviedo, on the 15th. Europa Press (Europa Press)

Encouraging fear of illegal immigration, linking it to citizen insecurity, has become Vox’s workhorse ahead of the May 28 municipal elections. “They want to prohibit the link between crime and illegal immigration in any speech,” denounced the political vice president and party spokesman, Jorge Buxadé on Monday. He was alluding to the proposal to reform the regulations of the Catalan Parliament, presented by the ERC and the CUP, to outlaw “hate and intolerant speech” that incites discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, ideology, language… For Vox it is “an attack on freedom of expression”, which will appeal to the Constitutional Court if it goes ahead. “But it is that illegal immigration, by its very name, is crime,” argued Buxadé. “Because of the mere fact of entering the national territory illegally, they are breaking the law,” he stressed.

Buxadé is a State lawyer, so he knows the difference between criminals, those who commit crimes, and illegal immigrants, who only incur an administrative offense. It doesn’t seem like it was a slip. He then stated that “in 2021, 48.8% of all criminal offenses in Catalonia, 72.2% of violent robberies and 51.1% of penetrative sexual assaults were committed by foreigners.” ”. Although it was not possible to ask him for clarifications (EL PAÍS and many other media outlets have banned access to Vox press conferences) he did not correctly read the data from the Ministry of the Interior, since these do not refer to Catalonia but to Barcelona and, above all, everything, they do not allude to criminal offenses but to detainees. According to INE statistics for all of Spain, in 2021 24.7% of those convicted of all crimes were foreigners, 24.9% of the perpetrators of robberies with force or violence and 28.3% of the aggressors against sexual freedom.

This has not been the only campaign launched by the ultra party with manipulated data. His candidate for Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, has revived the controversial poster of the 2021 regional elections that compared the 426 euros of a widow’s pension with the 4,700 that each unaccompanied foreign minor cost. “We fell short. Today we have learned that Mrs. Ayuso pays 13,000 euros per month per ore with our taxes, ”she said on the 14th. Monasterio found out through The Iberosphere Gazette, Vox press release, which misrepresented the data of a contest of the Community of Madrid to accommodate 26 “unaccompanied migrant children or adolescents with adaptation difficulties or behavioral problems”, with a budget of four million (VAT included) to 24 months. What the Vox bulletin did was take the expected cost in the event that the contract was extended for another two years, dividing it by 24 months instead of 48, thus doubling its actual cost.

Vox’s electoral program for the municipal elections, titled take care of yours, assures that “the policy of open borders, imposed by the elites, has imported violence and insecurity, destroying the identity of our neighborhoods and showing that multicultural societies are multiconflictive.” Vox thus mixes criminals with those who simply come from another culture, lamenting, in the words of Buxadé, that “Spaniards are forced to live in their neighborhoods with those cultures that are incompatible with the Western one.”

In the chapter on citizen insecurity, Vox promises measures that have nothing to do with it, such as the closure of centers for foreign minors and their “immediate” repatriation (which is impossible if their country does not admit them), the prohibition of that irregular immigrants register (which would prevent them from accessing health or education) and “the establishment of national priority” to obtain social assistance and protected housing, which also discriminates against foreigners with legal residence.

National Defense Law

In addition, in recent weeks, Vox has proposed changing the National Defense Law to include the fight against irregular immigration among the missions of the Armed Forces or to deprive those who are not of Spanish origin and commit serious crimes of their nationality. And he has demanded that those Moroccans who do not prove that they have ceased to be Spanish be prevented from becoming Spanish; which, in practice, means denying them access to citizenship, since Rabat refuses to deregister them. Vox does not say anything, on the other hand, about those who have a US or British passport, as well as a Spanish one.

The Vox group in the European Parliament has convened an act on immigration for the next day 26 with the agent Samuel Vázquez, president of the platform A Police for the 21st Century, known for linking the increase in crime with the presence of foreigners. Filed for his controversial statements, Abascal has signed him up as a candidate for the Fuenlabrada City Council (Madrid).