The PP no longer knows how to get out of the loop. In the leadership of this party they had been saying for a week that the issue of the PP-Vox pacts, a great protagonist of the pre-campaign, was running out. It wouldn’t last much longer. But every day Vox finds something to jump start it, a memory dose. And on Friday the strongest came, with a display of power by Santiago Abascal who bent the hand of the PP, the party from which he left through the back door to found Vox, and forced him to put his own in the Government of Extremadura .

That same fateful day, Alberto Núñez Feijóo spoke to many people. And he conveyed something similar to all of them. The PP leader is aware that within his party and in some influential sectors there is criticism of the way in which he has managed this crisis. They reproach him for not having set a clear criteria from the beginning and for allowing nonsense, such as Vox immediately entering the Executive branch in the Valencian Community and its leader, María Guardiola, in Extremadura, in a weaker situation —he needed Vox as much as the Valencian Carlos Mazón, but on top of that she did not win the elections—said that she would resign before allowing “those who deny sexist violence or dehumanize immigrants” into the Government. Feijóo said that both positions were “correct”, and he received a lot of criticism for it.

On Friday, according to sources from this party, the PP leader explained to his followers that he had set three criteria for post-election pacts: first, freedom to negotiate with the barons. He claims that he is not like Pablo Casado, who tried to impose the Genoa criteria, but that he is a leader who respects the autonomy of the barons. Second, and perhaps the most important, that where Vox’s affirmative vote was essential, and not just abstention from it, entry into the Government could be negotiated. And third, that great care had to be taken in the texts that were signed so that the basic principles of the PP were not violated.

Guardiola, therefore, would have breached the second criterion, by not wanting to negotiate with Vox. So Feijóo, who had previously endorsed her, forced her to rectify. But he did it so late and in such a contradictory way with the words of both, that the wear and tear has been very important, according to several leaders admit, although they insist that, despite the fact that it is evident that the pre-campaign is not being good for the PP, the surveys that they handle indicate that they are still very strong because the anti-sanchismo It weighs more than any controversy with Vox.

For this reason, the leaders consulted have contradictory feelings. On the one hand, they are aware that the political and media environment is very different from that of the municipal campaign, with a defensive PP entangled in pacts with Vox. But, on the other, the polls they conduct do not detect that this is stopping Feijóo.

What is certain is that his pre-campaign has been totally buried by the agreements with the ultras. “It is very difficult to go to Valencia to talk about public health, as we did on Tuesday, because you know that it will only come out that Feijóo supports Mazón and the coalition with Vox,” sums up a leader.

If Guardiola skipped Feijóo’s criteria of negotiating with Vox his entry into the Government when his yes is essential —something that the PP leader raises with his own in private, but has never said in public, because it would openly compromise him for his own investiture—, Mazón skipped the other criterion, that of looking closely at the texts so as not to go against the principles of the Popular Party. In the agreement signed with Vox, there was no talk of sexist violence and domestic violence. Since then, Feijóo and his team have reviewed the texts better, as they did in the Balearic Islands, although Vox is straining their agenda as soon as possible.

The problem for Feijóo, in addition to the effect that these pacts with Vox may have on the left —the Socialists see a clear change in environment and above all, they believe that the escape of the PSOE to the PP is being stopped—, is the feeling of lack of control of the party, that it does not rule, something especially serious in the conservative world. And his own movements sometimes contribute to this, such as the one on Friday, when he spoke of how important speech was in politics 20 minutes after Guardiola broke his to agree with Abascal’s men.

“If Sánchez comes to say that the important thing in politics is the word 20 minutes after a socialist baron says that his word is less important than the future of the people of Extremadura, we have to leave the country, they kick us out, but with Nothing ever happens to them”, jokes a socialist leader.

The pact in Extremadura has another important political consequence, which will be seen as soon as Feijóo attends interviews and especially in the debate with Sánchez, set for the 10th. The PP leader tries at all costs to maintain the idea that he can govern alone to concentrate the entire right-wing vote in it —these days there will be a call for a useful vote, especially in provinces where Vox finds it difficult to enter—, but also from the center. After Extremadura, it is almost impossible to think that Vox will not enter the Government if the PP needs your affirmative vote, something almost certain in a Parliament as divided as the Spanish one, with almost 40 nationalist and pro-independence seats, unless the PP touches the majority absolute, something that seems improbable.

While the PP tries to get out of the Vox loop -this week there could be a new dose of memory with the investiture in Extremadura-, the PSOE, which is behind in the polls and would need a spectacular comeback to have options to continue in La Moncloa, redoubles the commitment to the appearance of Pedro Sánchez in the programs where he has been criticized the most in these years. On Tuesday he will go to the Ana Rosa Quintana program on Telecinco, and will continue the round until the elections, which includes different audiences such as the podcast The dick and the quinqui, where he seeks to approach the young voter.

In La Moncloa they believe that these interviews with Sánchez are “puncturing the bubble of anti-sanchismo” and weakening this key factor of Spanish politics. They also bet a lot on the face-to-face debate on the 10th as a key moment, and believe that the four-way crosses in EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, on the 14th, and on TVE, on the 19th, could be important. Feijóo refuses to go to these last two, but Abascal does want to go. So it could be negative for the PP in both cases, whether they go or not, due to the wear and tear of not daring to go. It would already be the last trick of the left two days after the end of a campaign that began with a clear spirit of defeat among the progressives and little by little is turning towards a somewhat more disputed contest.