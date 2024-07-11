Vox president Santiago Abascal has announced that his party is withdrawing its parliamentary support for the regional coalition governments with the PP in Castile and Leon, Aragon, the Valencian Community, Murcia and Extremadura, as well as in the Balearic Islands, where the far-right party is not part of the Executive, but supports it from outside. “It is impossible to make a pact with someone who does not want to do so,” said Abascal, after unleashing a torrent of reproaches on the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

“The vice-presidents of these communities will resign and Vox will join the opposition, as loyal as it is forceful,” added Abascal, who surprisingly did not name the regional councillors that his party has. The leadership of Vox is not entirely confident and does not rule out the possibility of “individual cases” of indiscipline. The far-right party has just over a hundred senior officials in the five regional governments; including councillors, deputy councillors, general directors and directors of public entities or companies, as well as advisors.

Abascal announced the decision in an appearance without questions, flanked by his four regional vice-presidents and with the remaining members of the party’s leadership in the second row, after an urgent and extraordinary meeting of the National Executive Committee (CEN) that lasted three hours. The leader of Vox has ironically commented on the delay of his appearance, assuring that some were already speculating that they were “clinging to their seats”, but he has assured that they have “no attachment to their positions” and has described the decision as “one of the most important in the political history” of his party. All members of the Vox leadership attended the meeting, except for the general secretary and vice-president, Ignacio Garriga, whose absence was excused due to the imminent birth of his new child.

Abascal has assured that his party “has yielded, perhaps sometimes too much”, to maintain the coalition governments with the PP and forge “an alternative to the corrupt Government” of Pedro Sánchez, but he has accused Feijóo of having dedicated himself “to first preventing and then torpedoing all the agreements with Vox in the regions. And we have to say that he has succeeded”, he added. In the morning, upon his arrival at Congress, he had already declared the coalition agreements with the PP broken and had blamed the leader of the Popular Party. “Mr Feijóo is the one who has decided to break up the regional governments by preventing the regional leaders from [de su partido] vote against the distribution of ores“, he said, referring to the 347 unaccompanied foreign minors who will be distributed among the autonomous communities in accordance with the agreement reached on Wednesday at the Sectoral Conference on Children and Youth held in Tenerife.

The decision taken this Thursday by the leadership of the far-right party means its departure from the five governments of which it is a part (Castilla y León, the Valencian Community, Murcia, Aragón and Extremadura), in which the far-right party has 12 councillors, including the four vice-presidents: Juan García-Gallardo from Castilla-León, Vicente Barrera from Valencia, José Ángel Antelo from Murcia and Alejandro Nolasco from Aragon. All of them are part of the National Executive Committee (CEN), since Abascal incorporated them in the extraordinary assembly of the party last June, although they were already part of the Political Action Committee that runs the day-to-day running of the party.

The presence of the four regional barons at the top of the party has served Abascal to silence possible dissenting voices. So far, no leader of the party has expressed disagreement in public, although some have done so in private, such as several Castilian-Leonese councillors, who have attended the meeting of the regional Government Council. On the contrary, the Murcian councillors of Vox have stood up to the regional president, Fernando López Miras, while those from Aragon have cancelled their public agenda. For his part, the Valencian Barrera has declared himself “at the orders” of the party. “Of course, I will follow the discipline and do what my party considers,” declared the still vice president of the Generalitat before going to Madrid.

Vox has not clarified whether the split in the five regional governments will also extend to the more than one hundred municipalities that govern in coalition; among them, some as important as those of Valencia, Valladolid, Toledo, Burgos, Guadalajara, Ciudad Real, Móstoles or Alcalá de Henares; the latter two in Madrid. The divorce will affect the pact in the Balearic Islands, where Vox is not part of the autonomous government, but it is part of the Island Council of Mallorca. In principle, Vox will retain the presidencies of the regional assemblies of the Balearic Islands itself, the Valencian Community and Aragon, which it obtained with the support of the PP.

A 180 degree turn in strategy

The breakdown of the coalition pacts represents a 180-degree turn in the strategy of Vox, which, after the regional elections last May, put all its efforts into entering the regional governments, even at the price of maintaining a tough fight with the leader of the PP in Extremadura and current regional president, María Guardiola. At the ordinary assembly of Vox, held on June 28, Abascal boasted of his entry into the regional governments as one of the greatest achievements of his mandate.

This is not, however, the only drastic change in its strategy that Vox has made in recent weeks. The far-right party announced by surprise on the 5th that it was changing its parliamentary group in the European Parliament and leaving the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group to move to the new Patriots for Europe platform. Vox not only left the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with whom Abascal claims to maintain a strong friendship, but also joined a group that, although promoted by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has been placed under the direction of the French National Rally, after the arrival of Marine Le Pen’s 30 MEPs. Just a few days earlier, the ECR group, of which Vox was a part in the previous legislature, had presented its new leadership, with the far-right Spanish MEP Hermann Tertsch as vice-president.

While the ECR brought together ultra-conservative but unequivocally Atlanticist parties, such as Poland’s Law and Justice, Patriots for Europe brings together the far-right formations closest to Russia, such as Salvini’s League, Le Pen’s National Rally or Orbán’s Fidesz. They are also the formations that have been most belligerent with regard to immigration, especially from Muslim countries, which they have made one of their hallmarks, as well as the rejection of European construction.

The change in strategy means that Vox is moving from trying to come to power with the help of the PP (as did Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia, which began as a minority partner of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi’s party) to confronting the PP in order to try to replace them as the hegemonic force of the right (following the model of Le Pen with the French Republicans). The difficulty lies in the fact that the French electoral system, with two rounds, means that only one political force remains in each ideological field, while the Italian system, like the Spanish one, is more proportional and favours coalitions.

Another factor that, according to sources within the party, has influenced its strategic shift is the emergence, in the elections to the European Parliament on 9 June, of a new far-right party, Se Acabó la Fiesta, led by the social media agitator Alvise Pérez, which obtained 800,000 votes and three seats, half that of Vox after an intense and costly electoral campaign.