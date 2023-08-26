The president of the Valencian Parliament, Llanos Massó, has boasted that her party, Vox, is the one that has reopened the debate on the normative Valencian that, for years, has not been a reason for confrontation in the Valencian Community. The far-right leader has sent a message this Saturday on her account on the social network X (formerly Twitter) in which she maintains that if Vox were not part of the Valencian government, and it does so after the agreement with the popular Carlos Mazón, the “debate” on the Valencian would not have occurred. “Some were not so clear, but Vox does its job,” she adds.

The message, published in Spanish, points to Vox as “totally necessary.” “Only with his arrival does he begin to question what Vox is very clear about: Valencian is not Catalan and the authentic Valencian is that of the Puig Standards. Some were not so clear, but Vox does its job ”, Massó has written. In this way, the president of the Cortes despises the Statute of the Valencian Community that dictates that the Valencian Language Academy is the normative institution of the Valencian language and it does not defend the norms to which Massó alludes, extolled by another entity that bets for him linguistic secessionism Valencian versus Catalan.

Llanos Massó accompanies his message with the image of information from EL PAÍS about how the Government of Carlos Mazón, in which Vox is included, has validated that the ultra-right has “freedom” to choose the rules it uses in its institutional communications and with This has questioned the normative Valencian.

The message from the second authority in the Valencian Community has meant the immediate reaction of the socialist spokesperson in the Valencian Courts, Rebeca Torró, who has considered that after Massó’s idea of ​​breaching the Statute, the president of the Generalitat must say if ” He plans to put order to these atrocities at some point.” “The Socialists are not going to allow any attack on our language and we will ask the president of Les Corts for explanations: her actions are unworthy of her position,” Torró pointed out.

The socialist spokesperson has also criticized the presence of a counselor, that of Education, “who proudly declares himself uneducated, who defends the atrocities of Vox with the use of Valencian.” The head of the Department of Education, the popular José Antonio Rovira, validated this Thursday that the Department of Agriculture, in the hands of Vox, “is free to choose its rules” and write a non-regulatory Valencian, with misspellings.

Massó’s position has also been criticized by his predecessor, the former president of the Valencian parliament Enric Morera (Compromís), who has made him ugly for wanting to “divide the Valencian people by making unscientific statements.” “The dignity of the position is not compatible with lack of culture”, he stressed, while reminding her that she herself “swore the position and abide by the Statute and, therefore, the AVL”. In addition, Compromís has filed a complaint with the Ombudsman for the use of Valencian in the profiles of the Generalitat on social networks, since it ensures that the Ministry of Agriculture uses the language “outside all linguistic regulations”.