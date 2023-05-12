The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment of the Junta de Castilla y León, Mariano Veganzones, from Vox, defended this Friday the need to “extrapolate” to the Region of Murcia the model promoted by the coalition of his party and PP in the community Castilian-Leonese.

“We have come to bring that spirit of sowing that led us last year to enter the government,” said Veganzones in an informative contact held at the International Airport of the Region of Murcia, together with the Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community Jose Angel Antelo.

The representative of the Executive of Castilla y León considers that “it shows” when Vox is part of a government because “what was promised is fulfilled” and “industrial, cultural, employment and trade policies are improved. All those areas in which we, the Vox directors, have been involved have improved substantially and, in addition, the government as a whole has grown and has had better results than one that is only of one color, since we have very pleased to fulfill our commitments.

For his part, Antelo considers that the Government of Castilla y León is an example of “how you can govern in coalition and do what needs to be done” to “put resources for the good of the citizen and not for the good of politicians, as Unfortunately, we have seen in this region.

“Flights are diverted”



Regarding the airport, Antelo estimates that “it would have to be an international airport” but “it closes at half past ten and many flights end up diverting to Alicante. We have fewer passengers than the old San Javier airport. An infrastructure has been made instead of strengthening the connections with Alicante and San Javier ». The head of the Vox list in the Region has opted for measures such as promoting the training of pilots and controllers for this aerodrome. “We have no connections, and I think it is a model that allows us to see that when it governs itself for so many years, blue socialism has not done its homework.”