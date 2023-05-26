The vice president of Vox and MEP Jorge Buxadé Villalba assured yesterday in Alcantarilla that “we are not running for elections to occupy the positions of the PSOE or the PP, we are running to be a social and patriotic alternative because the interests of the neighbors are above all. And it is evident that we are never going to agree with the left ».

During a meeting of the formation of Santiago Abascal, Buxadé also criticized that the PP “has voted against our proposal that the Spanish decide if they are in favor of a national hydrological plan.” «There are three days left to vote and the Popular Party is in a total offensive. They are very nervous,” added the MEP. And he described as “absolutely ridiculous the invitations to the useful vote: only the vote that does not deceive, the one that does not lie and the one that does not manipulate is useful. The safe vote is that of Vox ».

José Ángel Antelo, Vox candidate for the presidency of the Community, also attacked the popular. He referred to “the penultimate occurrence of López Miras. He has said that we were going to agree with PSOE and Podemos. Vox with socialism? Really? »He wondered ironically. «Honestly, nobody believes that, not even he believes it. It is its leader, Feijóo, who says that the pacts with the PSOE must be prioritized. Regarding the agri-food sector, Antelo criticized again that he has been persecuted “until exhaustion in our field. We are going to make a law that really takes care of the Mar Menor and really punishes its polluting agents, which are the riverside municipalities. He added that “criminalizing our countryside is criminalizing the Region of Murcia.” The candidate recalled the intervention of Santiago Abascal in Cartagena when he explained that as of “May 28, if there is someone against the PHN, the next day he will take to the streets.”

In his speech, Rubén Gálvez, candidate for mayor of Alcantarilla, focused on more local issues, and criticized the lack of cleanliness and maintenance in the municipality. “We are going to create an effective cleaning plan for all neighborhoods and streets, regardless of where they are,” he pledged. Gálvez also said that it will improve “family balance and citizen security.” And he announced “an efficient public transport network with good connections” and the launch of the summer pool.

Regarding the alleged vote-buying plots that dot the final stretch of the campaign, Jorge Buxadé stated that “it is one more of the great attacks on democracy, pluralism, the system itself and, of course, the equality of Spaniards . At Vox we are not going to stop until we put them all in jail, one after the other.