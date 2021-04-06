BINNACLE The irrigators and López Miras must not succumb to Abascal’s proposal to repeal the law that protects the lagoon; removing it would have devastating effects Santiago Abascal, on the 11th in Murcia. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM MANUEL BUITRAGO Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 02:29



The irrigators of Campo de Cartagena, and the rest of the sectors linked to the coastal lagoon, should not be seduced by the vox siren songs demanding the repeal of the Mar Menor Recovery and Protection law. And to the same extent, President López Miras should not succumb to this proposal that he made on Saturday – via