Vox and PSOE will not sit down to negotiate and their leaders say that they are not considering entering into political operations that will seize the mayoralty from the minority winning list on 28-M, the one headed by Noelia Arroyo, from the PP. Diego Salinas and the socialist Manuel Torres close any possibility of jointly adding their votes to those of MC to obtain an absolute majority in next Saturday’s vote that the PP does not have.

Even so, a Vox spokeswoman pointed out this Monday that a few days after the constitution of the new municipal Corporation “we do not know anything for now about what may happen in the coming days; With politics, nothing is ever taken for granted. And she pointed out that her formation “has not reached any governance agreement” with the PP and that with the PSOE, “nothing at all.” This party aspires to agree with the PP on a majority government and for its four councilors to assume responsibilities. Noelia Arroyo refuses to do so.

The elected mayor has already conveyed to Salinas that her intention is to govern in a minority and reach specific political agreements with all municipal groups during the four years of the legislature so that important issues move forward. Salinas has not advanced more about the departments that the party would request or what other conditions it would put in the event of signing a pact. Given Arroyo’s refusal to include them in a future government, they are open to dialogue. With MC there are 12 councilors, but they would need the four from PSOE to achieve an absolute majority. But conservatives and socialists are oil and water.

After coinciding with the rest of the elected councilors collecting their minutes at the Electoral Board, the PSOE leader, Manuel Torres, ruled out any approach to Vox on Monday: “We made the limits of our campaign very clear and we are not going to modify one iota of our commitment to the citizens,” he said. The PSOE general secretary announced that in the coming days he will meet “with absolute normality and transparency with all the groups to articulate the operation of the Corporation and municipal bodies.” Torres reaffirmed that the PSOE “will not repeat past mistakes”, in clear allusion to the governance pact between PP and PSOE, with the support of Ciudadanos, which prevented José López’s MC from becoming mayor in the last legislature. This agreement cost the expulsion of the PSOE to Ana Belén Castejón, and to the five councilors of her.

MC, open to dialogue



Without the controversial figure of López, MC shows his best willingness to dialogue and understanding. Jesús Giménez Gallo, who is running as the new general secretary and spokesman for the municipal group, indicated that “we are realistic and we intend to lead the opposition in a responsible and committed manner.” However, MC plays its cards and, if given the opportunity, it will not give up forming an alternative government team, speaking with all groups, including the PP, since Arroyo “has left the door open for us, by not closing an agreement of governance with Vox, which was what the polls moved”.

Between now and Saturday, Gallo wants to sit down with all the political forces to probe “nine orphan votes” and the willingness of these formations to support an alternative government led by the second most voted force, which got eight councilors. Finally, the visible head of MC stressed that “there has not been any significant progress” yet.

A spokesman for Sí Cartagena, the party of Ana Belén Castejón, assured for his part that the acting vice mayor has not maintained formal contacts either.