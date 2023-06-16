The PP and Vox have held four meetings in Lorca, the last one this Friday, to try to reach an investiture agreement, but the condition of Santiago Abascal’s party is to enter the government, something that the PP does not accept, it is not willing to have a coalition government because they want a lone executive.

Vox councilor José Martínez assured in statements to LA VERDAD that the PP, which obtained a simple majority in the 28M elections with 11 of the 25 councilors of the corporation, “has the opportunity to consolidate a broad majority that gives stability to the Government” thanks to the votes in plenary session of the four Vox mayors. The main stumbling block is that the intention of the elected mayor, Fulgencio Gil, is to govern alone.

“If you want our support, we have to enter the government because we cannot give away 7,000 votes” that they obtained in the local elections for nothing, Martínez said. Throughout these meetings they have outlined details of a “programmatic agreement” but without major conclusions, he acknowledged.

Another meeting between the two parties will be held this afternoon before the inauguration, scheduled for 12 noon on Saturday in the Margarita Lozano auditorium, but the Vox mayor said he had no hope that the PP would give up its arm in the last moment. He assured that “we do not close ourselves in band but if we are in the opposition we will do our work of control” to the Government.

Gil told this newspaper after the meeting with the Vox mayors that he will try until the end to reach an agreement so that they vote for the PP in the investiture plenary session, but admitted that “it is not easy.” He explained that “I propose a basic agreement and I offer my hand to start the mandate well”, with which he considers his “preferred partner” in the City Council. He appreciated Vox’s “good predisposition to speak even if we did not reach an agreement” and recalled that “the result at the polls was clear”, since with 11 councilors “we are legitimized to govern” alone.