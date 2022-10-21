Vox celebrated this Friday that its agreement with the PP to approve the omnibus law (which will modify more than 40 regulations in a single vote) has allowed him to impose his ideological agenda in two specific aspects of three laws that he has in his sights. On the one hand, Rocío Monasterio’s party has achieved the elimination of the obligation to carry out gender impact studies in urban matters, which include the norms of equality and against LGTBIphobia in the region. “It is to end gender ideology,” said the far-right spokeswoman. And on the other, Vox has managed to create the specialty of palliative care. “To neutralize the euthanasia law”, affirmed Monasterio). However, Más Madrid has immediately appealed the text in the Madrid Assembly to block its approval, considering that it has not been processed correctly.

“PP and Vox have presumed this morning to suspend part of the rights of LGTBI people, recognized in two laws of the Community, through a trick in the omnibus law”, Tania Sánchez, deputy for Más Madrid, has denounced, who has underlined that this modification was not among the amendments originally registered in the corresponding commission, that the text of two was changed at the last moment, without there being unanimity to process them, and that by therefore it is irregular to include them in the final text. “Faced with this bravado to suspend those rights, we have registered an appeal to block the approval of a law that breaks the fundamental rights conquered by these groups,” he stressed about a measure whose success will depend on the Chamber Table, dominated by the P.P. And she has finished: “Vox demands a toughness with LGTBI rights that the PP wants to deliver through the back door, without paying the price of saying in public that it wants to suspend the laws of rights conquered by the previous legislature.”

The obligation to carry out these gender impact reports in urban matters is included in two regulations that are in the target of Vox, which would like to repeal the Law on Identity and Expression of Gender and Social Equality and Non-Discrimination, and the Law of Comprehensive Protection against LGTBIphobia. These regulations were approved during the minority government of Cristina Cifuentes, and the PP has never felt fully its own, although it shares its general spirit. Until now, Ayuso has opposed its elimination, opening himself to specific modifications. In this case, the suppression of the obligation to carry out the reports will be done through the land law, a government source has specified.

“Experience tells us that during all the years that the urban plans have been in force, the reports have said absolutely nothing,” argued Enrique Ossorio, the number two of the Government of Ayuso, during a joint press conference with Monasterio held in the Assembly. “It is evident that it has little incidence and that it delays the procedures and does not contribute anything”, he has maintained. “The impact of gender in urban planning tends to zero”.

Faced with the controlled speech of the Executive’s spokesman, who has tried to play down the matter, the one loaded with inks from his parliamentary partner.

“Our commitment to repeal and end all gender ideology is not a matter of processing, it is a cultural battle,” Monasterio said about the elimination of gender impact reports in urban matters. “It is a language and an ideology that we cannot tolerate, because we do not assume the ideology of the left”, he has defended. “It supposes a delay in the processing [de obras y planes urbanísticos]but we have come to give the cultural battle and get the ideas of the left of the Government, politics and the life of the people of Madrid”.

The inclusion of measures of an ideological nature to achieve the approval of the omnibus Law, which includes more than 40 legal modifications, is symptomatic. To ensure that doctors from outside the EU can work in specialties with a shortage of professionals, lighten the procedures for construction companies, or facilitate the transfer of public land to build homes, the PP has had to give in. A warning for the many pending negotiations between now and March 2023, when the Assembly will be dissolved so that the regional and municipal elections can be held in May: in addition to the regional budgets, whose project will foreseeably be approved on Wednesday in the Governing Council, there are a fortnight of legal changes pending the agreement of the two partners of rights.

