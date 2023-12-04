Vox blames the PP for having been left out of the Congressional committee tables and does not hide its irritation about it. The general secretary of the ultra party, Ignacio Garriga, accused this Monday the popular leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, of not responding to the repeated requests of his group to coordinate an offensive against the Government and, instead, “embracing the Party.” Socialist and Sumar”. The PP has agreed with the PSOE to preside over 12 commissions: two that already corresponded to it as the majority party in Congress and another 10 presidencies achieved through understanding with the socialists, explain popular parliamentary sources.

Already when the Congress Board was established, on August 17, Vox accused the PP of not having given it one of its positions in the governing body of the Lower House and threatened not to vote for Feijóo’s investiture, which ended up being unsuccessful. despite the ultra support. Now Vox complains that the PP does not give it seats at the tables of the three dozen commissions that Congress has, which limits its capacity for political maneuver (it is the tables that decide the calendar of meetings and the agenda of the same) and also their income: the members of the tables receive a supplement that ranges from 1,500 euros per month for the president to 800 for each secretary. In the last legislature, in which it had 19 more deputies than in this one, Vox was also left out of the committee tables, except in three cases: Petitions, Statute of the Deputy and Regulations.

Other parliamentary sources from the PP assure that there is no pact with the PSOE and Sumar to distribute the seats at the committee tables (“we vote for ourselves,” they allege). While the popular leadership attributes Vox’s irritation to a “question of money”, in reference to the financial supplement associated with certain positions in Congressional committees. “Before he collects his, let him collect mine,” argue executive sources.

Garriga has harshly attacked the PP, of which he has said that “it is not understood that it calls for demonstrations on Sunday.” [en referencia a la protagonizada por Feijóo en el templo de Debod en Madrid] and on Monday I agreed with the Socialist Party and Sumar in Congress.” In her opinion, what happened shows that Génova “does not want to work hand in hand with Vox to stop this coup d’état,” as she refers to the future amnesty law. On the contrary, Feijóo’s entourage censures that the ultra party yesterday set up an information booth for its union arm, Solidaridad, at the event organized by the PP in the capital and that the Vox deputy José María Figaredo made statements before your start. “We are responding quite politely to his provocations,” add management sources.

“They have reached a global agreement to share the charges. What they repeat so much: ‘There is a coup d’état, we will be the resistance, we will present in institutions, in courts, in the streets’, Feijóo said that yesterday. “They don’t believe it, they reach agreements and pacts with the coup plotters,” Figaredo explained this Monday at a press conference in Congress. Despite the swell, Garriga did not want to talk about breaking relations with the PP, as some media had predicted, much less about breaking the governments they share in five autonomous communities. On the contrary, Garriga has assured that his party will seek an understanding with the regional barons of the PP and will fight against the Sánchez Government from the regional governments, since an understanding with his national leadership is not possible.

The PP spokesperson, Borja Sémper, referred to his party’s relations with Vox minutes before the appearance offered by Garriga. “We are not going to get lost in the partisan interests of other parties, nor those of Vox. I can understand its internal circumstances, but it will not affect our political position,” the deputy secretary said at a press conference at the national headquarters of the popular parties. The confirmation of Sémper as spokesperson for the PP in the remodeled popular leadership committee seeks to embrace “social” flags that the left has “appropriated,” according to other sources in the popular leadership, who mention effective equality between men as an example. and women.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The new members of the steering committee, which for the first time has more women than men, are not mere “incorporations,” but rather respond to the need to establish “political positions,” Sémper assured. “We refuse to let them be the property of the left,” she added. But this strategy collides with the argument defended by the ultras, with whom they share five regional governments and the local executives of some 140 municipalities. “One thing is national policy and another is the territories,” these sources of popular leadership contrast.

In the background also lies the struggle between Feijóo and the president of the ultras, Santiago Abascal, to lead the protest on the streets against the amnesty. Abascal did not attend the PP event this Sunday, but he did support the event held on November 12 at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid called by the popular people in all the capitals of Spain. And both coincided on November 18 at the Cibeles protest, also in Madrid, promoted by a hundred associations and civic forums close to the right and the extreme right, although they did not share a photo.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_