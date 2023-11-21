Vox was left alone this Tuesday in the Upper House, where it has three senators, in the motion by which it intended to urge the Government to request the illegalization of ERC and Junts, which they have referred to as “supremacist far-right.” The motion of Santiago Abascal’s party has been met with 257 votes against, compared to the only three of its senators.

Paloma Gómez, who presented the motion in the Senate, has assured that Pedro Sánchez is “the most traitorous president that Spain has ever had”; that the PSOE “promotes impunity for terrorist groups” and has carried out “a coup d’état” and that “it has brought criminals into the Government.” The popular senator María Yolanda Ibarrola, who was making her debut on the Senate platform, has forcefully rejected the motion: “They bring it knowing that this lawsuit would not succeed in the Supreme Court. The dissolution of a political party is one of the most serious measures that can be adopted in democracy. This was unnecessary. Why are you bringing this debate to the House? In search of a forced protagonism, of a speaker that makes them appear as the main defenders of Spain. The PP will always be in defense of the rule of law and respect for the superior values ​​of the Constitution.”

Junts senator Josep Lluís Cleries described Vox’s initiative as a sign of his “anger” at the investiture and accused them of not accepting democracy, that is, negotiation between parties. “It is a shame that they have brought this to the Senate, they are bar counter assessments,” he added. Enric Xavier Morera, from Compromís, anticipated “a no like a truck” to the motion and assured that the extreme right was dragging the PP into a “very dangerous involution.” Estefanía Beltrán de Heredia, from the Basque parliamentary group, said from the rostrum, addressing Vox: “Has it occurred to you to promote your own illegalization? Because it is you who violate fundamental rights, who promote the persecution and exclusion of people for reasons of ideology, nationality, race or sexual orientation and who promote a culture of confrontation against those who think differently.”

The popular Ibarrola recalled that this is not the first time that Vox has raised a motion of this type “without evidence” and that there is not a single firm ruling that supports the accusations of terrorism that Vox launched at Junts. PP and Vox did agree when presenting Carles Puigdemont as “de facto president” and when criticizing Sánchez’s investiture pacts, which the popular senator framed in what she called the “tyrannical drift of the Government.” Throughout the plenary session, regardless of the topic to be discussed—two other motions called for strengthening the scope of the democratic memory law and guaranteeing the maintenance of the principle of a single Social Security fund—both blocks—left and right—turned on each other. their respective pacts at the national and regional level, with the independentistas and with Vox, respectively.

The socialist senator Inmaculada Sánchez Roca has recalled how the PP and Vox have initiated the procedures to repeal the regional memory laws in Cantabria, the Balearic Islands and Aragón – in this last community, the parliamentary spokespersons of both parties chose 20-N, the anniversary of the death of the dictator Francisco Franco, to present the initiative—. The PP senator Luis Javier Santamaría responded by denouncing the agreements of the PSOE with the left abertzale: “EH Bildu dares to talk about the right to the truth. And don’t the victims of ETA have the right to know? ”He asked.

During the debate, the rallies against the amnesty law in front of the PSOE headquarters on Ferraz Street in Madrid were mentioned repeatedly. On the part of Vox, to say that there had not been a protest in the street of that magnitude “since the attack against Miguel Ángel Blanco”, and on the part of the socialists, to denounce the violence and Francoist and Nazi symbols that the protesters have exhibited. “We have seen,” denounced the socialist Sánchez Roca, “far-right leaders challenging the State security forces, treating them with the paternalism and disdain typical of the gentleman of the estate who believes that the National Police is at his service. All of these are sad indicators of the Spain of the Holy Innocents.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_