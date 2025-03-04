Vox believes that there is currently a “good base” so that after three years of contest a peace agreement is reached to end the Ukraine War. All this despite the Television Finonazo who starred last Friday Donald Trump and … Volodimir Zelenski in the White House, with the help of the American vice president, JD Vance.

Vox, for whom Donald Trump is a strategic “ally”, defends the need to reach a peace agreement as soon as possible and, with this objective, it remains importance to the public discussion that was generated in the visit of the Ukrainian President to Washington.

“The important thing is not the forms, the important thing is the content,” Vox’s national spokesman, José Antonio Fuster, said Monday. “I prefer people without forms or with the ways a bit crooked before hypocrites of exquisite forms that are doing things against the good of the Ukrainian people,” he added.

Immediately, Fuster has reoriented the response to national policy to aim the former Minister José Luis Ábalos and his alleged relationship with the Koldo case and corruption cases. “The correct forms are those of Ábalos, those that are the ones that concern us,” he has censored.

Already on Saturday in his reaction to the shock in the White House, the leader of the party, Santiago Abascal, left in defense of the president of States and attacked several European leaders who had shown their support for the Ukrainian. The president of Vox accused European leaders of not being defending Ukraine because “they are the same who abandoned her by putting the energy of Europe in Russian hands.”

“They are willing to continue dying Ukrainians only to try to wear Trump,” he censored then ensuring that Vox is “with the interests of Spain.” “And the main interest of Spain is to get rid of all that patule of progress progress, from Úrsula to Sánchez, (through everyone else) that threaten our security, our prosperity and our freedom,” he explained.

Along these lines, this Monday Fuster has stressed that the objective must be peace and has asked that the analysis is not limited to the time of confrontation between Trump and Zelenski. «The encounter began very well, there were mutual praise, a careful bet for peace and at a given time it was twisted. But we cannot be thinking that so far we have arrived and without any possibility to do anything else, ”he has detailed. In fact, he believes that this Sunday “there are already progress” for that peace negotiation.

He has also subtracted importance to the words of his party partner Javier Ortega Smith, who said that follows should not be done to everything Donald Trump defends. Fuster has claimed to share this statement and, again referring to national politics, has argued that “no one would have to buy all Sánchez’s policies.” “That is our concern,” he said.

Beyond this, he explained that, for Vox, Trump is his ally in many matters but he is the president of the United States and defends the interests of his country. «Our president is unfortunately is Pedro Sánchez, against that is against the one to go straight and determined. Trump is an ally for many things, but not all, ”he accepted.

He has also loaded against the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, whom he has accused of “lying in a delayed way” for placing Vox next to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. “We are every day with the same, it is a lie,” Fuster has complained, which has replied that it is the Sánchez government that supports Putin through the purchase of Russian gas, which has increased since the beginning of the military invasion.

“We are with the assaulted, we consider this illegitimate and immoral invasion and what we ask and have done if we had been in the Government would have been to break any commercial agreement,” he explained. Each Russian missile, pump exploded, or Russian drone, carries a part of the Spanish government financing ».

The National Vox spokesman has insisted that his party is focused on the defense of the interests of Spain – “our whole political life is aimed at defense of the interests of Spain” – and has advocated the gestation of a foreign policy and defense of the European Union.