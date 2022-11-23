Congress lived this Wednesday one of the most tense confrontations of the legislature between the Government and the Vox parliamentary group, and that throughout the last three years in the chamber there have been all colors.

The fight had its origin in the attack of a Vox deputy against the Minister of Equality on account of the controversial reductions in sentences for rapists and child molesters after the entry into force of the law on the ‘only yes is yes’. Carla Toscano, one of the 52 representatives in the lower house of the formation chaired by Santiago Abascal, stated that “the only merit” of Irene Montero is “having studied Pablo Iglesias in depth”, co-founder of Podemos and sentimental partner of the owner of Equality.

Dozens of left-wing deputies from different formations immediately censured Toscano’s words amid an outcry that the second vice president of the chamber, the socialist Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, proved unable to contain.

Carla Toscano, deputy for Vox. /



ep



Montero took the floor shortly after and did so visibly moved. The deputies of the PSOE, Esquerra or Bildu applauded the response of the minister and number two of Podemos, who assured that “feminists and democrats would stop this band of fascists with more rights.”

After the minister, Laura Berja, spokesperson for Equality of the PSOE, went up to the lectern of the Congress. “You are not worthy of this Chamber, it is a shame for this country,” Berja snapped at the Vox deputy. Shortly after, Pedro Sánchez joined the demonstrations of support for his minister through social networks.

We are together against sexist violence. Denying it is a way of exercising it. To put her on the rostrum of Congress is to cross an intolerable line. We will move forward with conviction and determination. All my support, @IreneMontero. Pedro Sanchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 23, 2022

The PP, whose deputies -few at the time of the brawl- stayed out of the row in the chamber, also condemned the personal attacks against the head of Equality, on which, in any case, the popular maintain their request to resignation due to his political responsibilities in drafting the ‘only yes is yes’ law.

Minister Montero must assume political responsibilities for a Law that has disastrous effects, of which we warned her, but no one has the right to offend her and enter her personal life. Not yours, not anyone’s. Respect is essential in politics. Cuca Gamarra (@cucagamarra) November 23, 2022

The statements of the Vox deputy are added to those already made by a councilor in Zaragoza this week. The mayor Carmen Herrarte, belonging to the municipal group of Citizens, pointed out during a meeting of the Treasury Commission of the Aragonese consistory that Montero “is where she is because she has been fertilized by the alpha male.” The national leadership of Ciudadanos showed its absolute rejection of the words of its municipal representative and strongly condemned them, despite noting the deep ideological differences that separate them from Irene Montero and Podemos.