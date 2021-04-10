With a feeling of maximum uncertainty as it is already on the verge of the third pandemic wave, Latin America today celebrates an electoral ‘super Sunday’. The second round of the presidential elections in Ecuador, the first round of the Peruvian elections to designate a new head of state and the call to appoint the governors of four Bolivian departments will undoubtedly be the great appointment with the polls in the region .

But it will also pose a huge and double challenge: preventing the megaday from becoming the breeding ground for an avalanche of infections while opening the way to democracy in a territory socially and economically devastated by the coronavirus and in need of urgent political action to start economic recovery.

To the strong sanitary measures that will be present to put an end to contagions, a rare and tense environment is added that has its greatest exponent in Ecuador. The accusations of fraud continue to cloud the candidacy of the conservative Guillermo Lasso after collecting 19.74% of the votes in the first round, only 0.35% more than the environmentalist Yaku Pérez.

The tight result and the refusal of the National Electoral Council to carry out another recount has fragmented and demotivated the indigenous vote, key to tipping the balance. Andres Arauz, the dolphin of former president Rafael Correa, is emerging as the favorite, who at the February 7 meeting achieved 32.72% support.

Lasso and Arauz’s duel will be the clash of two antagonistic visions. The first, a 65-year-old former banker who is trying for the third time to become head of state and leads the center-right Creando Oportunidades (CREO), is a staunch of neoliberalism that seeks to “promote a free market economy open to the world” to achieve “sustainable growth and creating jobs”. He has also promised to strengthen the Justice to better investigate corruption in the public sector.

His rival, from the leftist Union for Hope, is the youngest candidate in Ecuador at 36 years old. A faithful defender of Correa’s 21st century socialism, he promises his supporters “the good life: decent work for all, free, universal and quality health and education.”

The bombast of the messages does not seem, however, to penetrate the feelings of a population that will go to vote amid apathy, discouragement and indifference after seeing how their living conditions have collapsed as a result of the pandemic. The coronavirus has been the last straw in a country that for more than a decade has dragged a chronic distrust of politics due to rampant corruption. A good part of the 13 million citizens summoned to the polls confess that if it weren’t for the fine that carries absenteeism they would not even go.

Stress scenario



In neighboring Bolivia, the government trusts that Arauz will be the winner of the polls in Ecuador while he focuses attention on the elections that will be held today by the departments of Chuquisaca, La Paz, Tarija and Pando. There, Morales’ party, Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), will seek control of the main cities after taking over 240 mayoralties on March 7. The second electoral round in these regions is celebrated because the candidates did not reach 51% of the votes, or 40% and an advantage of 10 percentage points with respect to the second candidate to be proclaimed.

The vote will take place in a scenario of tension after the arrest a month ago of the former interim president, Jeanine Áñez, accused of crimes of “terrorism, sedition and conspiracy” in the so-called ‘coup d’état case’, which precipitated the flight into exile de Morales in November 2019 amid strong popular protests and accusations of electoral fraud. Although behind bars, the influence of the former governor will be very present since the former Minister of Public Works, Iván Arias, leads the MAS in La Paz, one of the main strongholds in Bolivian politics like El Alto, from the same department, where the ruling party lost the elections in the first round to the former president of the Senate, Eva Copa, a former militant who was fired from the movement.

«There is something very curious because in three of the four departments, the dispute will be between MAS candidates against party dissidents. In the case of Tarija it is different, because they are competing against the opposition, “said Marcelo Arequipa, doctor in Political Science and university professor in La Paz. Meanwhile, the Colombian-Uruguayan political scientist and internationalist Laura Gil points out that the truly curious thing about these elections is to see “if it is possible to consolidate an opposition to the MAS that comes from the community, that is not an opposition from the right.”

The advantage of leftism in the elections in Ecuador and Bolivia contrasts with the oversupply of options to the right in Peru, which is seeking a president on the bicentennial of its independence. Of the 18 candidates, seven are clearly conservative or very conservative. Another three could be considered center-right, and two would be ultra-nationalist, militarist, anti-feminist, xenophobic and unfriendly candidates of the LGBT community.

Fujimori’s daughter



In that fierce battle in which they compete for the same voting grounds, Yonhy Lescano, from the center-right Popular Action, has the most support. Of course, their voting intention does not exceed 15%. Hence the certainty that on June 6 a second electoral round will have to be disputed between the two most supported candidates.

The name of Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who in 2009 was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity, also rings strongly. It will be his new attempt to reach the presidency after in 2016 he was a handful of votes from the head of state. The emergence of millionaire businessman Rafael López Aliaga has fueled the fight, with his far-right message without complexes that connects with the toughest wing of Fujimori.

Citizens, meanwhile, look with awe at the election date, resigned to electing the “least worst”, as the political scientist Sandro Venturo emphasizes. Peru, whose GDP has fallen by 11% and lost two million jobs in 2020 due to the pandemic, is very aware that its last five former presidents (Fujimori, Toledo, Humala, Kuczynski and Vizcarra) have been convicted or are being investigated for alleged corruption.

Thus, with the growing perception that the country is a “failed state”, more than 25.2 million voters have been summoned to elect a president, two vice presidents, 130 congressmen and 5 representatives in the Andean Parliament. But everything indicates that there will not be a solid presidency, nor a stable Parliament. “Congress will be highly fragmented, like the current one or even more so”, sums up Venturo.