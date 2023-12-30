by VALERIO BARRETTA

Vowles, the leader of Williams

There is no doubt that under the leadership of James Vowles the Williams went up two gears. Arriving in January 2023 almost on tiptoe, the Briton tried to recreate in the Grove team the spirit that he experienced in Mercedes and contributed to the successes of the star's house. The results are there for all to see: the FW45 has enabled Williams to abandon the last position in the Constructors' World Championship and to take home 28 points, a haul it had not achieved since 2017.

In short, the debut year as head of the wall went well for Vowles, who makes no secret of taking inspiration from his mentor Toto Wolff. He tried to glean leadership qualities from the Austrian, an attempt which, however, he would have accomplished little without the charisma that everyone recognizes in him. And not just in Grove.

Croft's words

Also my colleague David Croftwho has been following Formula 1 for almost 20 years, predicted a great future for Vowles: “He's my pick for team principal of the year, hands down“, these are his words to Sky Sports UK. “I believe that in three or four years he will become one of the best team principals of an important team“.

“He had a maximum of three months to immerse himself in the role. That's not a lot of time to put a plan in place to get immediate results“, he concluded. “He works excellently with sponsors, interacts with the media, offers analysis not only on Williams, but also on what happens on the track. People are inspired by him and engage directly with fans on social media“.