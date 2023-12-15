by VALERIO BARRETTA

Wolff, the leader of Mercedes

There are many differences between a boss and a leader. One of these is the ability with which the person at the top makes himself followed, thanks to his charisma, the degree of internal organization, the leadership style and other qualities that he can transfer to the organization. There is no doubt that Toto Wolff falls into the second category.

With her communication often witty as an outsider, the Austrian is good at diverting the media's attention to the issues that interest him most, while the last few disappointing sporting years have not affected his political weightto the point of emerging clearly victorious from the dispute with the FIA ​​regarding the case on confidential information which involved him together with his wife Susie.

Vowles' words

Above all, Wolff was a pupil of first-rate masters and in turn taught the “craft” to what was his disciple until 2022: James Vowles. The British explained to Motorsport Week the best qualities of his mentor: “Toto's strength is that he is incredibly good at understanding the team's finances and, based on this, how to structure it. Regarding sponsorships, the growth of the team and F1, I don't think there is anyone better than him. And there are elements that I was lucky enough to learn from him and make my own, for example how to motivate individuals. He has integrated very well into the culture that existed at Mercedes even before his arrival“. The reference is to the famous no blame culturea mentality that tends not to point the finger at an individual within the company, unless faults are so obvious that they can no longer be ignored (for example those of the former technical director Mike Elliott, who defended the zero project pods).

The move to Williams

Vowles, shortly before the start of the 2023 season, left the Mercedes “nest” and took off towards Williams. In the Grove team the Briton showed off his leadership skills which he evidently took from the Austrian master and for having given more order to a team in organizational breakdown. Also thanks to him, Williams achieved its best result in the constructors' standings from 2018 onwards.