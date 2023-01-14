“There is no mini-Mercedes or B-team”. James Vowles he immediately wanted to put the record straight on the occasion of the official announcement of his imminent landing in Grove to take the helm of Williams as team principal of the team in the hands of the investment group Dorilton Capital. Vowles contributed to the successful era at Mercedes from 2014 to 2021 and has now decided to take on the great challenge of steering Williams to better waters than the last place in the Constructors’ championship achieved in 2022.

To those who might imagine that the arrival of Vowles in Williams will bring the English team closer to Mercedes in terms of ‘loyalty’ on the track, the former manager of strategies at the wall captained by Toto Wolff replied as follows: “My loyalty goes to Williams whose emblem I will wear on my chest – the words of Vowles reached by the official site of F1 – I have to stand on my own feet and lead a team that is completely independent. It doesn’t mean that Mercedes and we won’t have a partnership in one form or another, there was already a partnership before my arrival, but I have to do what’s best for Williams from here on out.”

Vowles’ main objective is to eradicate what from his point of view appears to be an apparent lack of confidence in their own means and abilities on the part of the Williams men: “We need to instill a culture that allows everyone to realize that we must be responsible, we must grow, we must progress together as a team working in symbiosis. I strongly suspect that Williams has put themselves in a situation where the collaboration between team members is not as good as it could or should be, simply because some years of sporting suffering they cemented some negativity.”

Regarding the reaction of Toto Wolff faced with James Vowles’ request to be able to fly towards Williams, the future team principal of the Grove team underlined that: “Toto was fantastic, he understood my request and faced with the concrete opportunity of being able to become manager of Williams he was extremely accommodating to facilitate my transition to Williams”.