Growing team

One of the surprises of this 2023 season is Williams. The British team, which from this year has the former head of Mercedes strategies as team principal, James Vowles, has managed to move away from the back of the grid and is trying to defend a seventh place in the Constructors’ standings which would represent the best result for Williams since the 2017 season. Many had imagined at the beginning of the year that Vowles’ arrival at Grove represented a sort of apprenticeship before returning to Mercedes with the role of ‘heir’ to Toto Wolff. At the moment, however, this reasoning seems to be denied by the long-term projects which the British manager himself does.

The most interesting addition for the future of Williams is that of Pat Fry. Picked up by Alpine after the internal showdown which effectively eliminated the top management of the French team, the former engineer of – among others – Ferrari and McLaren will represent added value especially in terms of 2025 season according to Vowles.

Plans for the future

“The direction of travel is now set for 2024 – explained the 44-year-old boss of the Williams wall to the official F1 website – the timing of these things is necessarily this, which means that some of the main guidelines must necessarily be defined in advance“.

However, Vowles’ plan looks far ahead: “I’ve always said it – he added – I’m not interested in the short term effect, I’m interested in the long term. So [l’avvento di Pat Fry] already in the 2024 season it will have a positive effect, but the real impact will be seen in the 2025, 2026, 2027 seasons“. More closely, however, Williams and Vowles will have to decide what to do about Logan Sargeantsecond driver of the team and currently still in the balance for the 2024 season after the latest disappointing performances.