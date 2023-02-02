Among the many changes at the top which in the last two months have involved almost half of the Formula 1 teams present on the grid, perhaps the least expected was the one involving the Williams. The British team, bringing up the rear of the Circus in four of the last five seasons, has in fact entrusted itself to the care of James Vowles, former head of Mercedes strategies and now in his first experience as team principal in F1. Vowles’ announcement intrigued the whole paddock given that the 43-year-old British engineer was the right-hand man of Toto Wolff in Brackley. On the one hand, his landing in the historic English stable could revive the team’s ambitions, on the other, many speculate that this step could simply be a stepping stone to then return to Mercedes in Wolff’s place, perhaps under his protective wing by the Austrian manager himself, who is also co-owner of the Mercedes team.

Since Williams is also a customer of Mercedes at the power unit level, there was no shortage of speculation regarding a possible even closer alliance between the two teams, sealed precisely by the transfer of Vowles. An eventuality that could especially worry Red Bull, which in recent years has become the most fierce rival, both on the track and in the political rooms, of the Silver Arrows. However, the team principal was asked about the matter Christian Horner he showed no particular concern. “I don’t know James particularly well, but he’s obviously a very capable guy – Horner explained to the site Motor Sport Magazine – Williams will have done the necessary research and I think it’s great that they are giving him the opportunity to take this step forward. So I think this can only be good news for Williams. Does this hide an advantage for Mercedes? Williams would obviously have done what’s right for them and for their business. But only they can know what has been agreed to get the early release [da Mercedes]”.