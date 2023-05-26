Stop at zero

Together with Nyck De Vries, Logan Sargeant he is the only other Formula 1 driver in this first part of the season he still hasn’t managed to bring home any championship points. The American had started the year well with a 12th place finish in Bahrain, but then he suffered several missteps and too many accidents in which he became the protagonist, between qualifying and the race. Over all it strike accomplished precisely to the detriment of De Vries in the last restart of the Australian GP.

Future in the balance

Exactly like for the Dutch AlphaTauri rider, also for the Florida rider the future seems to hang by a thread. The current team principal of Williams, James Vowles, took charge when Sargeant had already been selected as a starter for the 2023 season by Jost Capito. The former Mercedes strategy chief couldn’t put his tongue on the matter, but the 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale’s name wasn’t first on his ideal list. Now, after five GPs, it’s up to Sargeant prove that he deserves the seat he occupies.

Vowles’ doubts

“I was a bit skeptical Vowles told the site Speedweek on Sargeant’s role for this season – I wondered if it would take him some time to adjust to the category. But he’s in the car because he’s fast. But he has to start checking things out and driving cleanly“added the new number one of the Grove wall, who will have to try in the coming years to bring the historic team founded by Frank Williams back to the top.

Schumacher idea

What appears certain, according to Vowles’ words, is that Sargeant’s permanence or otherwise will not depend on the confrontation with the more experienced Alex Albon, now an essential point of reference for the British team: “I don’t expect him to keep pace with Alex – admitted the British manager – he also faced a series of races in which he had never seen the circuit before”. Second Sports1, former Vowles boss at Mercedes, Toto Wolff, is reportedly lobbying for it Sargeant is replaced by Brackley team reserve Mick Schumacher.