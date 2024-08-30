Williams on the attack in Monza

There Williams in Zandvoort had achieved Q3 with Alexander Albon only to be disqualified for an irregular surface of 4 millimetres. Team principal James Vowles spoke about what happened this morning in Monza and thus presented the end of the season which will also see Franco Colapinto on the track in place of Logan Sargeant.

A minute of sandpaper for regularity

“The bottom was too wide in the rear area. A minute of 400 grit sandpaper and we were already up to speed for Sunday. The point where we were irregular had no effect from an aerodynamic point of view. We did not do a sufficiently accurate and precise job in terms of scanning and checking”.

The FW46 is now a points finisher

“Until Zandvoort it was our negative responsibility not to have provided the drivers with a points-scoring car. Now the car can aim for the points zone. Sargeant? After Sunday’s race I decided to change because the data shows a lack of pace, not performance from the car. He finished the race too far from the others“.

Colapinto ahead of Antonelli in F2

“The choice was between Schumacher and Colapinto because Liam Lawson had contractual complications. Schumacher had excellent references from Mercedes, McLaren and Alpine, but in the end we preferred to reward a member of our academy. Schumacher would have started with much more experience, but we are convinced that Colapinto can reach Albon’s level at the end of the season. In F2 he is ahead of Antonelli in the standings and Bearman and drives a car prepared by MP Motorsport which with all due respect is not at the level of the Prema or ART Grand Prix”.