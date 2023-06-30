The blows in the technical market follow one another

In recent months various market operations have taken place in the technical sector of some Formula 1 teams, starting with McLaren: the latter, after losing James Key (destined to cover the role of Technical Director in Alfa Romeo as the new Technical Director) has secured David Sanchez from Ferrari and Rob Marshall from Red Bull as replacements for the British engineer. Moreover, still in the Ferrari house, there are also rumors relating to the name of the man who will replace Sanchez, without counting the forthcoming departure of Laurent Mekies, already made official by AlphaTauri, and by the recent operation of Mercedes, which according to motor.es would have hired two engineers from the Maranello team.

You also shop at Williams

However, these signings didn’t stop other transfer moves: the last team that has in fact made its next one official Technical director it was there Williamsbut doing it in a very particular way. The confirmation came from the Team Principal James Vowles (moreover active in this role after his past as Chief Strategist of Mercedes until last season), who however did not want to reveal the identity of the engineer who will arrive at Grove.

Who is the new arrival?

Vowles, who was looking for another man after the resignation of François-Xavier Demaisonhe explained on the podcast Beyond The Grid the reason why he has not yet revealed the name of the newcomer, who could still be a high-profile engineer: “Since I started, my main focus has been to make sure we have the right technical structure – he has declared – and to set up structures that allow us to go ahead and develop without there still being external bodies. Before the end of the year, you will see that the structure will have changed internally with the support of external people, but we are not yet at a stage where I can talk about it. It is a very delicate moment, as I am sure you will imagine by involving other teams. There will be news soonindeed, but not today.”