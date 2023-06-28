Vowles’ change

Even before the start of this season, one of the most striking and surprising news in Formula 1 was that of the passage of James Vowles from Mercedes to Williams. The British engineer, who held the role of Director of Strategies in Brackley, contributing to the world successes of the Anglo-German team and Lewis Hamilton, today occupies the role of Team Principal of the Grove company, with which he has launched a project for the rebirth of the historic English house, which has been afflicted for years by a crisis of unprecedented results.

The past in Mercedes with Russell and Hamilton

Curiously, it was George Russell who did the reverse process from Grove to Brackley, who even before replacing Valtteri Bottas starting from 2022, had taken his first steps in F1 at the wheel of Williams. In this way, Vowles was able to work closely with both Russell and Hamilton last season, before accepting the challenge at Williams, becoming Team Principal for the first time in his career.

The differences between the two

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1Vowles had the opportunity to point out what he says are the main differences between Hamilton and Russell as drivers: “Lewis has enormous natural talent – has explained – but every year he takes a step forward in his work. What he did last year wasn’t enough for the next, and that’s the definition of F1. George was a talent that I had known for many years and has grown into what he is today. He has great potential ahead of him, but he is very different from Lewis“.

What can be learned from pilots

In addition, Vowles is also sure that each driver can learn from another many aspects not only from a sporting point of view, but also from an individual point of view: “It’s not so much about one preference or another, everyone brings something different to the table, but they’re successful – he added – it’s more than anything learn from each of them as individuals what makes them tick and what makes them grow. What they have in common is that they are all world champions or future world champions, but the same dedication to trying to get every millisecond is inherent in all of them.”