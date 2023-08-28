Williams: A weekend in the middle

The Dutch Grand Prix ended with a more than satisfactory home result Williams, both during practice and in the race. The historic Grove home has indeed finished with the eighth place of Alexander Albon on the Zandvoort track, where the Anglo-Thai driver amazed everyone in qualifying by starting from the second row. A session, that of Saturday, in which he also managed to make a leap in quality Logan Sargeant, in his first access to Q3 in his career. However, during the hunt for pole position, the American lost control of his car, hitting the barriers. An error very similar to the one that occurred twenty-four hours later in the race, which made the #2’s nightmare even greater: since the beginning of this season, Sargeant he has not yet won a championship point, unlike his teammate. In fact, only thanks to Albon’s performance can Williams count on the momentary seventh place in the constructors’ standings, now all theirs after sharing it on an equal footing with Haas, now 4 points behind.

Vowles’ warning

A partially positive situation for Williams, as can be guessed from the words of the Team Principal James Vowleswho assumed this position at the beginning of 2023. The British engineer is in fact not satisfied with Sargeant’s performance, to the point of expressing a comment that further puts pressure on the 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale: “Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsports and tough competition, you have to earn your place there – has reported speedweek. com – Logan still needs to grow and improve. He needs more consistency and her gap with Alex must close over time“.

Mick Schumacher in the mirrors

A comment that has generated rumors about a possible replacement for the American if his results no longer convince the upper echelons of Grove. Among the most suitable drivers to play the role of official driver in Williams would be Mick Schumacher, third driver of Mercedes and engaged in the role of test driver also in McLaren and in Williams. The German, who was dismissed from Haas at the end of 2022 to make way for his compatriot Nico Hülkenberg, in turn reaffirmed his willingness to return to the track from 2024, while admitting Sky Deutschland That “time is running out, and there is no time horizon yet”.