Williams, Vowles’ bet

After yet another complicated season, lived on the edge of the standings, the Williams team decided to start over with James Vowles, “snatched” from Mercedes. The Briton immediately immersed himself in the new reality, certainly very different from the much more golden one he was used to in Brackley, and he took stock of the situation after the Bahrain tests. A three-day event that was positive on the Williams front because the team worked well and the riders competed in “marathons” without reliability problems, but if there were some flashes on the flying lap (favored by the soft tyre) at pace and stability the FW45 could cause concern. Yesterday’s GP instead said that Williams can aspire to the points zone.

Vowles’ words about the car

Vowles wanted to start with the analysis of the car precisely on reliability: “My first impressions of the team were solid. First of all, the car is seen to be reliable. We have a good foundation to work from and this is not by chance, but because we work hard: it is a team that has undergone a remarkable transformation in the last six months, or even in the last five years. And yet, through it all, through all the hardships, they have produced a car that is on the track and runs. On the track, during the pre-season tests, we went like clockwork: the car went in, you put the fuel on, you put on the tires and you went out again. As a team, we have done a lot of testing and our drivers have also performed well“.

Vowles’ words about pilots

“Alex Albon gives great feedback, has a good understanding of what needs to be done, is a competition animal and just wants the best out of the car and out of himself. I sensed it almost immediately. Logan Sargeant lacks experience, but gets performance. He’s done a great job every time he’s been in the car and can’t wait to leave. Now we have to provide both of our riders with the conditions to be able to shine“.