Goal Sainz

Alex Albon’s contract renewal made official Williams is now focused on the new driver who will partner the Anglo-Thai starting next season. With Logan Sargeant’s future now appears increasingly distant from Grove, the team principal of the British company, James Vowleshas repeatedly highlighted the main objective of bringing Carlos Sainz to the team, while acknowledging the immediacy of a ‘plan B’ should the agreement with the Spaniard from Ferrari not materialize.

Open doors for Ocon?

Among the drivers most associated with Williams for next season is, for example, Valtteri Bottas, who in this way would return to the same team with which he made his debut in F1, but not Esteban OconThe Frenchman is still in doubt for his 2025 in the top flight, due to the interruption of his experience with Alpine at the end of this season, but at present he does not appear to be one of the main candidates for the role of Albon’s future teammate.

Yet, some doubts could arise now after the recent words of Vowles himself, who praised the qualities of #31 in a recent interview with Canal Plus: “I have known Esteban for about ten years and I have worked with him, I called him after Monaco – explained the former Mercedes chief strategist – in my opinion, the World Championship was very hard on him. Esteban is very fast, at such a level that, when he was racing with Alonso, they were practically on par in qualifying“.

A comment that therefore highlights the French driver’s assessment, comparing him to the two-time world champion on the single lap: “He does things that have a lot of value, which means that deserves his place in Formula 1 – he added – It’s true that he normally fights very closely with his teammate and there have also been contacts, no doubt, but I also noticed that he is very, very fast. This is the most difficult part when you are a driver.”