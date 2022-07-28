In the recent tests of the world championship, especially on the occasion of the last appointment with the French Grand Prix, the Mercedes showed various progress on the race pace, demonstrated on the track by the double podium obtained at Paul Ricard. However, even with the satisfaction of constant improvements in Brackley, such a result will be difficult to replicate this weekend in the Hungarian Grand Prix. This, at least, is the opinion of James Vowlesstrategy director of the Anglo-German team.

According to the British engineer, in fact, Mercedes’ developments on race pace do not go hand in hand with that of qualificationsan extremely important session on theHungaroringnotoriously complex for overtaking and recovering: “I think at the moment we are improving the car GP after GP, and our race pace is increasing – he commented on the eve of the 13th round of the world championship- but at the moment this is not the case for qualifying. In Budapest it is very difficult to get back on top, even more so if you go back. The opportunities are there, but it’s just more difficult. We are here to improve and progress, but we’re not there yet. We need others to make mistakes ”.

However, while underlining the major flaws that Mercedes may encounter at the Hungaroring, Vowles is nevertheless encouraged by the atmosphere that reigns in the team, marked by optimism and the collective desire to solve the problems that are currently limiting the potential of the W13. : “I’m incredibly happy to see people get carried away – he added – the purpose of motorsport is to tackle some of the highest points that can be reached, but also to pass through others of the lowest. We are not yet where we would like to be to win, especially as regards the pace of qualifying, e Hungary will highlight this weakness. We have made some progress and I see progress, also the next appointments, but in Budapest we have to be realistic. Our car is strong, but the risk is that of not being able to fully exploit it in the conditions that will arise. We have to do a better job than we have done so far to make sure we qualify where the car should be, which is up front ”.