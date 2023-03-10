Encouraging signs

The Bahrain Grand Prix gave good signals to the Williams, indicated on the eve as one of the worst realities by its driver, Alexander Albon, but with the latter capable of reaching the points zone with 10th place. The performance of rookie Logan Sargeant was also anything but negative, close to passing the round in Q2 in his first qualifying in F1 and not far from the top-10 in the race. All in all, Sakhir’s weekend didn’t turn out to be as dramatic as expected for the British team, to the satisfaction of another rookie like James Vowlesformer chief strategist of Mercedes and this year engaged for the first time in his career in the role of team principal.

Distant joys

The fact remains that, beyond the individual satisfactions, Williams is still experiencing a period of severe crisis of results. The team, founded in 1977 by Frank Williams and Patrick Head, has not achieved a top four finish in the constructors’ championship since 2015, with the last race victory dating back to 2012, when Pastor Maldonado surprisingly climbed to the top step of the podium in the Spanish Grand Prix. The Grove team, which has written various chapters of the great book of F1 history, hasn’t won a world title since 1997, the year in which it entered the roll of honor for drivers and constructors thanks to the successes of Jacques Villeneuve. Therefore, a big question mark persists that has long tormented not only the fans of this historic team, but also the romantics of F1: when will Williams be seen again at the top levels of the sport?

The complexities

A question that Auto Hebdo posed precisely to Vowles, who did not hide all the existing difficulties: “Over the past 15 years, the team has gone through enormous difficulties, financial and otherwise, and has survived it all – explained the British engineer – but it was all about survival, compared to other teams that had the financial means. That is why there are big differences between our current situation and the one we will have to have in the future. It’s incredibly difficult to get into the top three. These teams have resources beyond your dreams, but they also have the best experience and people on the grid.”

The project

The fact remains that the goal of returning to the top four, albeit remote, is not an impossible goal for Williams, but can only be achieved under certain conditions: “First of all, to concretely carry out this project – he added – you have to make sure that every year you move forward and that you don’t stay in the same place. This must be dream number one. Dream number two is to set a reasonable time in the future, e I mean yearsin which we will start to break through for the sixth, then for the fifth, then for the fourth”.