Vowles doesn’t give up

A positive British Grand Prix concluded for the Williamswith Alex Albon returning to the points zone and Logan Sargeant one step away from his first top-10 finish of the season, for the team principal James Vowles attention now returns to the Grove team’s revival project. To do so, the former Mercedes strategist has focused on new engineers, but the main objective remains focused on the driver market, and more specifically on the possible hiring of Carlos Sainz for 2025.

Operation not to be concluded immediately

The Spaniard, who will leave Ferrari at the end of the season, continues to be courted by the Williams #1, who could provide Albon’s future teammate with several options: “Sainz is a world-class driver, so the decision is not that obvious. – he declared after the Silverstone weekend – but it is not today that we have to do it. What I have always said is that timing is less important to me“.

Long term relationship

With Albon recently signing a multi-year contract extension with Williams, Vowles’ aim is to be able to reach an agreement with another driver, whether or not it is Sainz, in order to create a strong line-up for the coming years: “What is most important is that, whatever decision we make or whatever the driver’s decision is, it is about create a long-term relationship between us. They both see the journey we are on and want it to be a part of their lives. I’m sure that all this will be clarified before September“.

Who instead of Sainz?

In the meantime, it is not yet known what Sainz’s future in Formula 1 will be, with the Spaniard potentially evaluating Audi and Alpine in addition to Williams, nor that of the team, which, apart from the current Ferrari driver, has not specified the names of other drivers who could replace Sargeant: “I think now Soon everything will be known“concluded Vowles.