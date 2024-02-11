Rise in the rankings

Last Formula 1 season brought satisfaction to various teams: from Red Bull, the authentic dominator of the championship, to McLaren, reborn in the second half of the season and returning to compete steadily for the podiums. In the less noble part of the grid however, the real surprise was represented by the Williams.

Finishing last among the Manufacturers in 2022, the Grove team climbed up in 2023 to the seventh place, putting behind companies such as Haas, Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) and AlphaTauri (Racing Bullls). Credit for this result also goes to the new team principal, the English engineer James Vowleswho for many years worked as a strategy manager within the Mercedes army.

The weight of responsibilities

In his first year as top manager of a team, Vowles convinced everyone of his qualities, but his new role also brought with it a significant load of stress. This was told by the person concerned who – as explained on the site RaceFans – He spent several sleepless nights in an attempt to make ends meet for the difficult economic and sporting situation of the historic British team.

“Maybe I didn't fully understand the weight you have to carry on your shoulders – explained Vowles, speaking about his role – you push things to the limit, there's no doubt about it. There have been times when I have no difficulty admitting that I haven't slept for days on end, because the weight of a thousand people falls on your shoulders. But I am confident that what we are doing is right for the future and this confidence is what allows me to bring the whole team together and talk about it.”.