by VALERIO BARRETTA

Vowles, words of praise for Hamilton

“Lewis Hamilton he had a natural talent. She has tendencies and characteristics so, already in PL1, she is like an octopus that circles the steering wheel. She changes all the steering wheel settings and explores them. That's what makes it incredible“. With these words referring to the podcast High Performance Williams team principal James Vowles praised the seven-time world champion, with whom he worked at Mercedes for a decade, from 2013 to 2022.

After defining him as more talented than Michael Schumacher (another driver with whom he worked at Brackley), Vowles once again showed his esteem for Sir Lewis, who on the other hand had a very important role in the golden cycle of Mercedes in the turbo-hybrid era from 2014 to 2021.

The comparison with Rosberg

“There was a moment in a simulation in Brazil where we asked to go in seventh gear up a hill. Nico did exactly what we asked him to do in two laps. Lewis, however, dropped to sixth and found a tenth“, he continued. “Lewis is an optimizer that uses data as a basis, but has a sensitivity superior to anything else. He has no problem exploring boundaries“.

In short, a Hamilton who has been a perfectionist since the beginning of his career at Mercedes: “At the beginning he often went off line in Turn 1. So we told him he could do more than that. But he did it because he wanted to find the limit when braking and this pushed him to widen Turn 1. He was a perfectionist who wanted to maximize everything and explored every boundary, so in a very short time already in PL1 he knew what the limits of the car were.“.