Vowles’ ‘creature’

Who thought that the passage of James Vowles from Mercedes to Williams represented a sort of comfortable waiting room for the former head of strategies of the Brackley team, while waiting one day to inherit the role that currently belongs to Toto Wolff in the Anglo-German team, he is discovering that he has dead wrong. The 44-year-old British engineer has taken the fate of his new home to heart and he is proving, week after week, that he has leadership skills that are anything but inferior to those of many of his colleagues in the paddock.

The growth of the team in 2023 is there for all to see and if the team were to maintain its current seventh position among the Constructors until the end of the year, this would guarantee it the best result since 2017. As a good manager, however, Vowles’s gaze is not only aimed at the present, but also at near future. From this perspective, during one of the now classic motivational speeches addressed to team members with which the former Mercedes strategist opens the working weekend (in this case it was the one in Singapore), a interesting clue with a view to 2024.

All on this journey together. We’re excited for the next two weeks and everything that lies ahead of them 👊 pic.twitter.com/2fz74z0GP6 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 15, 2023

Good signals from the wind tunnel

In fact, Vowles explicitly underlined that he had found good results from the wind tunnel on what the 2024 project is for Williams. “I am very proud of what you are achieving this year – Vowles declared to the men and women present in the garage of the historic British team – and I am very happy about the journey we take together into the future. Some good things are coming for next year’s car from the wind tunnel“. Words that certainly increase expectations regarding the team’s possibilities for 2024.

“On Tuesday last week we saw that we are going in a really good direction at the moment – concluded Vowles – there is every reason to be optimistic and positive. In the meantime let’s go get every point we can out there“. Williams has collected 20 points in the standings in the last seven races, of which ten in the last two.