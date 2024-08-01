Summer starts with a bang (market-wise)

The first week of summer break for the Williams It opened with the long-awaited Carlos Sainz’s signing made official. The Spaniard, released by Ferrari after the 2025 signing of Lewis Hamilton, has agreed to sign a multi-year contract with Grove teambeing convinced by the long courtship put in place by the team principal James Vowles.

The employees’ exultation

In recent days, the British team has released a special video on its social media channels regarding the announcement of the Spanish driver. In fact, on Monday, immediately after returning from Spa, Vowles wanted to share with Grove employees – during the traditional post-GP debrief – the good news of the hiring of the Spanish #55, reporting it to the women and men of the factory with about half an hour earlier than the official announcement.

The video of Sainz announcing that he has chosen Williams to continue his F1 career has been greeted by a roar and a long applause which certifies that within the historic Anglo-Saxon team there was a real desire to have the Madrid driver in the team, considered by Vowles himself as one of the best talents on the grid.