Vowles and his new challenge in Williams

On the eve of the 2023 season, one of the most surprising market hits came from Williams. The historic team of Grove, after breaking off the relationship with his ex Team Principal Jost Capito, has reached an agreement with James Vowleswho took on this new role after nearly fifteen years at Mercedes as Chief Strategist, just as the Brackley-based company dominated the top flight with eight consecutive constructors’ world titles.

The biggest difficulties

Interviewed by Auto Motor und Sport a few months after the start of this new adventure, Vowles underlined some aspects that struck him the most upon his arrival at Williams, starting with the team’s state of serious crisis: “Not enough money has been spent to keep up – he confessed – when you enter the factory, you realize the lack of investment. And when that happens, you lose touch with what’s good, what’s great, and what’s not. Williams lived in survival mode For years. Consequently, the concern was not related to what will happen in 12, 18 or 24 months. You only think about what you have to do tomorrow to get through the day. We didn’t have a working ERP software – added the British engineer, referring to enterprise resource planning – but it is needed to track the location of some components. There was none of that at Williams.”

No men from the Mercedes

Vowles’ goal, therefore, is to recover Williams from the deep management and results crisis it is experiencing. To facilitate this purpose, the 43-year-old could have relied on others people who would join him from Mercedeswhich, however, was denied: “It is true – He admitted – but this doesn’t only apply to me and Mercedes: anyone who leaves a team can’t just take staff with them. In my particular situation, I know very intelligent people from other teams that I’m in contact with.”

The budget question

In conclusion, Vowles also focused on the theme of bugdet chapwhich while on the one hand seems to favor smaller teams, on the other hand makes it difficult to implement new investments, especially for infrastructures: “We are in discussions with the FIA, Formula 1 and the other teams – he has declared – if we want a meritocracy, please let me spend the money I have to at least be up to par with the other teams as for the facilities, because if things continue like this, it will be almost impossible to recover. I’d rather throw away this year to have a good foundation for next year, and I’d rather sacrifice 2024 to have an even better foundation for 2025. If we throw ourselves into the present, that’s where we’ll stay, but I don’t want to be seventh or eighth ninth with this team. To achieve this, radical and significant decisions are needed, which we are making. In our sport, for example, the gearbox has become very reliable. So I’m not concerned about the level of independence, and Aston Martin is showing that. You need to be in control of where you go with aerodynamics, but Mercedes provides us with a very good power unit. We need to invest our time in other areas”.